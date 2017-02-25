Pan Trinbago demands more money

ALTHOUGH shouldering numerous allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement, Pan Trinbago President Keith Diaz yesterday called for even more money to be pumped into pan as a method of stemming crime in disadvantaged communities.

“People are only studying negatives coming out of pan and not the positives. I see they are spending money on crime but not on the development of steelbands in their communities. A lot of steelbands are having programmes to help young people which curbs crime in communities and they are not getting any help, but no discussion is being held with Pan Trinbago.



“They are putting millions of dollars in buying more police car and they wouldn’t spend a cent in the development of steelbands in the country. But we like it so,” Diaz said.



One of the “negatives” coming out of pan in the lead up to Panorama 2017 were accusations that Pan Trinbago used money — some of which were State funds — to purchase luxury, high-end vehicles. The organisation was also accused of financial mismanagement after cheques pan players received for having played in Panorama 2016, were not honoured by the bank.



To the allegations of buying vehicles with State money, Diaz said “All I am saying is that we never ordered any two vehicles.” He declined further comment saying the issue is before the courts. On claims of financial mismanagement, he said: “I want to state very clearly, Pan Trinbago for the past few years has submitted audited financial statements to government.



“We have done so because through the years there are a lot of things happening that should be discussed at the level of the Minister but she don’t want to listen to nothing we have to say.” Diaz said line Minister (Community, Culture and the Arts) Nyan Gadsby Dolly has refused to meet with Pan Trinbago for six months despite numerous calls for a meeting.



“The last time she met with us was last August.



This is 2017. This is not a communist country, this is a democratic country. You can’t listen on one side and not listen to what other people have to say. If you feel something and you ask a question to hear from us, then you will be able to analyse,” Diaz said.



He added that Pan Trinbago wrote six letters to the Minister and received no response.



He called for Government and the public not to pay attention to “fake news” on the internet and to give him and his organisation an opportunity to be heard.







