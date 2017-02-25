A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Pan Trinbago demands more money Saturday, February 25 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Pan Trinbago demands more money

Saturday, February 25 2017

ALTHOUGH shouldering numerous allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement, Pan Trinbago President Keith Diaz yesterday called for even more money to be pumped into pan as a method of stemming crime in disadvantaged communities.

“People are only studying negatives coming out of pan and not the positives. I see they are spending money on crime but not on the development of steelbands in their communities. A lot of steelbands are having programmes to help young people which curbs crime in communities and they are not getting any help, but no discussion is being held with Pan Trinbago.

“They are putting millions of dollars in buying more police car and they wouldn’t spend a cent in the development of steelbands in the country. But we like it so,” Diaz said.

One of the “negatives” coming out of pan in the lead up to Panorama 2017 were accusations that Pan Trinbago used money — some of which were State funds — to purchase luxury, high-end vehicles. The organisation was also accused of financial mismanagement after cheques pan players received for having played in Panorama 2016, were not honoured by the bank.

To the allegations of buying vehicles with State money, Diaz said “All I am saying is that we never ordered any two vehicles.” He declined further comment saying the issue is before the courts. On claims of financial mismanagement, he said: “I want to state very clearly, Pan Trinbago for the past few years has submitted audited financial statements to government.

“We have done so because through the years there are a lot of things happening that should be discussed at the level of the Minister but she don’t want to listen to nothing we have to say.” Diaz said line Minister (Community, Culture and the Arts) Nyan Gadsby Dolly has refused to meet with Pan Trinbago for six months despite numerous calls for a meeting.

“The last time she met with us was last August.

This is 2017. This is not a communist country, this is a democratic country. You can’t listen on one side and not listen to what other people have to say. If you feel something and you ask a question to hear from us, then you will be able to analyse,” Diaz said.

He added that Pan Trinbago wrote six letters to the Minister and received no response.

He called for Government and the public not to pay attention to “fake news” on the internet and to give him and his organisation an opportunity to be heard.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • PIARCO CHAOS
 • Traditional Carnival characters take over town
 • Tunapuna Windball League bowls off March 10
 • War rebellion
 • Gay rights advocate takes TT to court
 • Teenager missing

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.056 sek.