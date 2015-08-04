A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Kuru-Jagessar, son are South Queen, King

RICHARDSON DHALAI Sunday, February 26 2017

The decision by her daughter- in-law to withdraw as queen from iconic mas band Lionel Jagessar and Associates motivated Rosemarie Kuru-Jagessar to be the queen once more and ultimately defeat ten competitors to claim her fifth win as San Fernando’s Queen of Carnival.

Her joy was made complete when her son, Lionel Jagessar Jr won the San Fernando King of Carnival title over eight contestants at the San Fernando Pre-Dimanche Gras at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Friday night.



Kuru-Jagessar’s portrayal of Queen Chirapaq - A Tribute to Esther Theodore was a tribute to legendary mas player, Esther Theodore, the first person from San Fernando to win a national Dimanche Gras title.



Kuru-Jagessar said her victory was even sweeter as she did not compete for the past three years.



“I have been playing mas for the past 34 years, and I won the south Queen of Carnival tonight and as the young people say it feels awesome to know that I was away for three years and come back and get that south queen, feels great,” she said.



On her decision to return to the competition, she said, “Well I really didn’t decide, I was forced to because my daughter-in-law’s grandmother passed away and she didn’t want to play, to pay respects to her, and I was forced to go back in and I say being a queen always a queen.” “Who else they will put there and besides, is my band,” Kuru-Jagessar said with a smile.



“This is my fifth queen of Carnival in south and national I have won, in 2010 I won, out of the 34 years, I made the finals 18 times and I have a record I don’t think anybody going to break, I won the masquerader of the year in south 12 times,” she said.



She said the costume designed by her husband, Lionel Jagessar, for the Fancy Indian category, was “not named after Indian mas” but was a tribute to mas pioneers such as Esther Theodore who “was the first woman from south who won a national title.” And what’s next for this Queen of Carnival, she said, “Well, I can’t say that right now, but you know God’s will, next year making 40 years. I will be going on the stage again, 40 years bringing the band.” Lionel Jagessar Jr, who portrayed Monia Haka-Out of the Ashes, said the Carnival season was “especially enjoyable’ as it was the “very first time that me and my mom won at the same time, so we are very happy for us. It’s a good victory for the band and for the family name and for both of us as well.” Both costumes were from Lionel Jagessar’s presentation San Fernando Heart Beat.



The San Fernando Pre-Dimanche Gras show, usually held on the Wednesday preceding the Carnival weekend, was shifted to Fantastic Friday night due to the stick fighting competition last Wednesday and the Single Pan final on Thursday night at Skinner Park.



And, as in previous years, the show was witnessed by a small crowd who barely filled the wooden bleachers and plastic chairs placed in front of the main stage while the Skinner Park pavilions were empty.







