A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Kuru-Jagessar, son are South Queen, King Sunday, February 26 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Kuru-Jagessar, son are South Queen, King

RICHARDSON DHALAI Sunday, February 26 2017

The decision by her daughter- in-law to withdraw as queen from iconic mas band Lionel Jagessar and Associates motivated Rosemarie Kuru-Jagessar to be the queen once more and ultimately defeat ten competitors to claim her fifth win as San Fernando’s Queen of Carnival.

Her joy was made complete when her son, Lionel Jagessar Jr won the San Fernando King of Carnival title over eight contestants at the San Fernando Pre-Dimanche Gras at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Friday night.

Kuru-Jagessar’s portrayal of Queen Chirapaq - A Tribute to Esther Theodore was a tribute to legendary mas player, Esther Theodore, the first person from San Fernando to win a national Dimanche Gras title.

Kuru-Jagessar said her victory was even sweeter as she did not compete for the past three years.

“I have been playing mas for the past 34 years, and I won the south Queen of Carnival tonight and as the young people say it feels awesome to know that I was away for three years and come back and get that south queen, feels great,” she said.

On her decision to return to the competition, she said, “Well I really didn’t decide, I was forced to because my daughter-in-law’s grandmother passed away and she didn’t want to play, to pay respects to her, and I was forced to go back in and I say being a queen always a queen.” “Who else they will put there and besides, is my band,” Kuru-Jagessar said with a smile.

“This is my fifth queen of Carnival in south and national I have won, in 2010 I won, out of the 34 years, I made the finals 18 times and I have a record I don’t think anybody going to break, I won the masquerader of the year in south 12 times,” she said.

She said the costume designed by her husband, Lionel Jagessar, for the Fancy Indian category, was “not named after Indian mas” but was a tribute to mas pioneers such as Esther Theodore who “was the first woman from south who won a national title.” And what’s next for this Queen of Carnival, she said, “Well, I can’t say that right now, but you know God’s will, next year making 40 years. I will be going on the stage again, 40 years bringing the band.” Lionel Jagessar Jr, who portrayed Monia Haka-Out of the Ashes, said the Carnival season was “especially enjoyable’ as it was the “very first time that me and my mom won at the same time, so we are very happy for us. It’s a good victory for the band and for the family name and for both of us as well.” Both costumes were from Lionel Jagessar’s presentation San Fernando Heart Beat.

The San Fernando Pre-Dimanche Gras show, usually held on the Wednesday preceding the Carnival weekend, was shifted to Fantastic Friday night due to the stick fighting competition last Wednesday and the Single Pan final on Thursday night at Skinner Park.

And, as in previous years, the show was witnessed by a small crowd who barely filled the wooden bleachers and plastic chairs placed in front of the main stage while the Skinner Park pavilions were empty.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • BRUTALITY NOT THE ANSWER
 • Pre-mas prep: Get ready for the road
 • Beyond the ‘jamming still’
 • Mr Shak, Malaika tie
 • The Second Coming
 • Carnival recovery supplements

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.072 sek.