Women lead the way

COREY CONNELLY Sunday, February 26 2017

Woman power! For the first time in the competition’s 78-year history, women have outnumbered the men in tonight’s Calypso Monarch final at the Dimanche Gras, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

Of the 17 contenders in the lineup - the largest on the competition’s history - nine are women.



The fact that so many female calypsonians were selected for the final speaks volumes for the advancement of women in the artform, said Lynette Steele, known to the calypso world as Lady Gypsy.



“That says a lot for the empowerment of women and it is a great thing to see that we have outnumbered the guys for tomorrow night (tonight),” she told Sunday Newsday.



After labouring in the calypso vineyard for some 40 years, Steele said she was excited to be in the final of the competition.



She was especially grateful that the issues between herself and fellow competitor Lornette Nedd-Reid (Fya Emperess) had been resolved.



Steele was recently upgraded from a reserve to bonafide competitor after she threatened to sue the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) with a lawsuit if she was not placed in the finals while Nedd-Reid remained.



Steele, who will perform Plight of My People, had argued that Nedd-Reid was ineligible to be a finalist on the basis of her nationality as a Vincentian.



Nedd-Reid had filed an injunction against TUCO in the San Fernando High Court to prevent her from being dropped as a finalist.



The court ruled that she was eligible to perform.



Steele yesterday insisted there was no bad blood between herself and Nedd-Reid.



“Everything has been resolved between me and Fya Emperess. I have nothing against Fya Emperess. She is an entertainer just like myself. My problem is with TUCO because they supposed to know better, not her.” Steele said she will address her concerns about TUCO after Carnival.



“When the time come, I will deal with that because I am always victimised by what comes to my mouth. So, I am trying to say less at the moment until the right time comes along,” she said.



On the high number of women in tonight’s finals, Nedd-Reid said: “Our voices are finally being heard in calypso.



Years ago, the men used to be dominant but now we are very outspoken.” Like Steele, Nedd-Reid is also making her first appearance in the monarch final.



“I am very elated.



This is something that I have always wanted.



I have won competitions in St Vincent and in 2012 I won the National Calypso Queen title. So, now, I am performing in the lucky position number seven, which means completion,” she said.



Victoria Cooper-Rahim (Queen Victoria), in her fifth consecutive year in the final, expressed confidence that a woman will wrest the crown from defending champion Devon Seale.



“I am not sure which one of us but the women are strong this year in terms of composition and performance,” said Cooper, a headliner at the Kaiso Showkase tent in San Fernando.



Singing in position number six, Cooper- Rahim will perform The Call To Prayer, a socio-political commentary about the need for citizens to pray for the politicians.



“This year, I am not too focussed about winning the competition as I am about delivering a message,” she said.



Making up the cast of women are former monarch Karene Asche, Marsha Clifton (Lady Adanna), Heather Mc Intosh, Meguella Simon, Terri Lyons and Sasha-Ann Moses who won the National Women’s Action Committee’s Calypso Queen title.



Reigning monarch Seale, meanwhile, is hoping to repeat the feat, with the popular I, Carmona.



“I feel just as good or better than when I won the competition, last year,” he told Sunday Newsday.



“I intend to lead from in front by using my performance to judge others. My performance will be a cut above the rest, I can guarantee. They will recognise that class is class,” Seale said, alluding to another song from the season.



Fresh from his tenth extempo title on Thursday night, Winston “Gypsy” Peters also expressed confidence in winning the title.



“I have always been a confident person,” Peters said, dismissing his critics who waved toilet paper during his semi-final performance in last Saturday’s Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando.



Peters, who won the monarch title in 1997 with Little Black Boy and Rhythm Of A Nation, will tonight perform a social commentary titled Angry Land about the myriad of social ills plaguing the country.



Describing the piece as timely, Peters said: “We are yet to say how we get this way...Our leaders have to lead by what they do and say.” Rondell Donowa, one the youngest competitors, said he simply wants to do his best.



“I have left everything up to God,” he said.



“I intend to put on a good show for the people because Carnival and calypso is about the people.” Donawa, too, has opted for a social commentary in Lip Service, a song about TT citizens’ penchant for talk and no action.



The attorney, who has been singing calypso for much of his young life, said he was very excited to be in the final of the competition.



“I love the artform.



I love the culture and doing what I love recreationally,” Donawa said.



Four-time monarch Weston Rawlins, better known as Cro Cro, said he was the only calypsonian with lyrics and melody in the competition.



“Everybody else singing hymns. Nobody melody not sweet,” he said.



Rawlins said his the Final Send-Off, a tribute to late prime minister Patrick Manning would surely wet the appetites of patrons at the show.



Dimanche Gras producer Ian Wiltshire said patrons can expect a seamless production.



The show will feature two segments -the crowning of the National Calypso Monarch and a celebration of some of TT’s cultural ambassadors, including award-winning entertainer Calypso Rose, veteran masman Peter Minshall and soca stars Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin.



Awards will be presented to each of the icons, following which there will be a performance by ace pannist Robert Greenidge. A host of foreign acts will follow including Rupee (Rupert Clarke) of Barbados, Teddyson John (St Lucia), Terri Lyons (TT), Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle, St Vincent) and Kreesha Turner, a Canadian/ Jamaican recording artiste and songwriter Wiltshire said the monarch competition is expected to run from 7 pm to 9.30 pm. This will be followed by the icons segment from 9.30 pm to 11.30 pm.







