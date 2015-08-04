A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Mr Shak, Malaika tie Sunday, February 26 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Mr Shak, Malaika tie

RICHARDSON DHALAI Sunday, February 26 2017

Defending San Fernando calypso monarch Selvon Noel (Mistah Shak) has to share his crown with 2015 monarch Malaika Ballantyne as they tied for first place in the calypso final of the 2017 Pre-Dimanche Gras show Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Friday night.

Noel sang Twilight Zone, the same political commentary he performed at last Saturday’s Calypso Fiesta semi-final, at the same venue, but did not qualify for tonight’s National Calypso Monarch final at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

Noel, commenting after Friday’s tie, said his goal was not to satisfy any judging criteria but to entertain the audience with his “best performance.” “I was defending so I came there to do what I have to do, execute it to the best of my ability and first and foremost, entertain the people who were there,” Noel said, adding, “the judges have their job to do and I understand that but I try less and less to be concerned about that and just put my best foot forward.” Asked if he was surprised, Noel said, “I wouldn’t say I wasn’t surprised that I won because as long as judges are involved, the thing could go any way but as I say when I step on stage, competition or not, I just try to put my best foot forward and give my best performance.” “My primary focus was really to come out and give a good representation of myself and my song and entertain the people,” he said.

Noel previously won the competition in 2012.

Asked if his victory made up for being left out of the national final he said, “Well, I always hold a high standard for myself and what judges do and what judges don’t do, the only thing I hope is that the judging is fair and transparent.” “But as I say I know it could go any way so it is just about doing my best, Fiesta, South Monarch whatever, and let people, at the end of the day, people going to judge, people going to have their views so I just go and do my best,” he said. Noel however declined to be drawn into the legal battle faced by calypso’s governing body, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, saying: “I have a personal view but would really rather not share that right now.” Ballantyne, who also won the Couva calypso monarch competition on Friday night, said she felt “good” and “accomplished”.

“I wanted to put my best foot forward and end off the season with a win because I entered other competitions and I don’t think I got the results I wanted,” she said.

Ballantyne sang a social commentary, Calypso and Country, a song about “trying to get calypso and country on the same level in terms of development and growth and not denying one or the other.” Ballantyne, a former Digicel Rising Star winner, who sings with IMIJ and Co, plans to return to the studio “as fast as can be” to start working on new material.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • BRUTALITY NOT THE ANSWER
 • Pre-mas prep: Get ready for the road
 • Beyond the ‘jamming still’
 • Mr Shak, Malaika tie
 • The Second Coming
 • Carnival recovery supplements

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.076 sek.