A d v e r t i s e m e n t

MASSY ALL STARS WINS NO 10

JOAN RAMPERSAD Monday, February 27 2017

click on pic to zoom in

THE Queen’s Park Savannah, where the National Steelband Panorama Finals were held in Port-of-Spain, could have burnt down but patrons would have been jamming still to Massy Trinidad All Stars’ fiery performance on Saturday night.

Dressed in the national colours of red, white and black, All Stars came out with guns blazing, as they held their selection Full Extreme, and worked it like only arranger Leon “Smooth” Edwards could have them do. And the fiery effects, coupled with bars from Calypso Rose’s Fire Fire at the end of the performance, was the icing on the cake. The band scored 286 points to take its tenth title, dethroning Desperadoes in the process.



Reacting to the victory, Edwards praised his players.



“Congratulations to the band.



They worked hard, diligently and faithfully, and they got their rewards,” he told Newsday.



Edwards, who did not go to the Duke Street panyard for the victory celebrations, opting to go home at the end of the performance, said with humility, “Once the band is happy, I am happy.” Despers, as the 11-time winner is fondly called, was relegated to second position with 283 points, even after a fantastic performance of Good Morning, arranged by Carlton “Zanda”Alexander.



The laid-back jazzy version had the crowd swaying in what can be described as a feel good moment.



And having played first in the Conventional Large Bands category, Despers was a hard act to follow, until the arrival of bp Renegades.



As the lights went up for the start of Renegades’ performance of Good Morning, arranged by Duvone Stewart, the crowd saw the players dressed in sleepwear and wondered the reason for it. But it did not take them long, as the bell rang signalling the beginning of Carnival, the players woke up jumping into a dramatic rendition.



They maintained the melody throughout the arrangement which in the minds of fans was unbeatable.



However, the judges didn’t see it that way and placed them third with 280 points.



A very disappointed Stewart blasted the judges. He told Newsday yesterday: “I tried to bring something new to Panorama but the judges didn’t see it that way.



The arrangement had a story to tell, with every line saying something but they don’t acknowledge arrangers’ creativity and innovation.” He added that when he heard Desperadoes, something was missing and was not sure if it was because they played in first position.



With Massy All Stars, he said there wasn’t much variation and was confident that his band would win.



“All Stars didn’t beat Renegades, Despers didn’t beat Renegades, but I am a warrior and I m going to go out fighting. Last night, tapestry, theatre and music played a big part in the production. I am very proud of the band, and I am very proud of what I did but I am disappointed with the placing. Imagine five consecutive third places. Maybe only when the judges are changed we will be back on top.” Stewart said he has no choice but to accept the decision of the judges as final and concentrate on taking the band forward in 2018.



Another fine arrangement of Good Morning, by the Pelham Goddard/Terrence “BJ”Marcelle team for Republic Bank Exodus was a delight to hear. As usual, the band was a pretty picture on stage, canopy-less, with its name looming large as the backdrop.



Players executed the song in clinical fashion, as is synonymous with the band, earning them 277 points for fourth place, in a tie with CAL Invaders who played an Arddin Herbert arrangement of Full Extreme.



Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste- Primus earlier helped escort the band on stage, later supporting their entertaining performance which the crowd also applauded.



One point behind was PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars, dressed in battle gear, to play a fierce arrangement of We Are Conquerors by Professor Liam Teague.



They lived up to the task, but placed sixth.





Conventional Large Bands results

1.......... Massy Trinidad All Stars.............Full Extreme............................... Leon “Smooth” Edwards.....................................286

2.......... Desperadoes................................Good Morning............................ Carlton”Zanda”Alexander....................................283

3.......... bp Renegades..............................Good Morning............................ Duvone Stewart.....................................................280

4.......... Republic Bank Exodus...............Good Morning............................ Pelham Goddard/Terrence “BJ”Marcelle...........277

4.......... CAL Invaders...............................Full Extreme............................... Arddin Herbert......................................................277

6.......... PCS Nitrogen...............................Silver Stars................................We Are Conquerors Liam Teague.......................276

7.......... Skiffle............................................Good Morning............................ Kendall Williams/Odie Gonzales/Mark Brooks..274

8.......... Hadco Phase II Pan Groove........Red, White & Black................... Len “Boogsie” Sharpe.........................................272

8.......... MHTL Starlift................................Good Morning............................ Robert”Robbie” Greenidge..................................272

10........ FCB Supernovas.........................Rumble In The Jungle............... Amrit Samaroo......................................................271

11......... T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps......Single......................................... Clarence Morris.....................................................270