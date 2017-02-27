A d v e r t i s e m e n t

No more Champs

Monday, February 27 2017

A 30-year tradition will come to a screeching halt next Saturday as the popular Champs in Steel Plus (formerly Champs in Concert) concert will be no more.

Thousands of of locals and foreigners alike are in for a massive post-Carnival disappointment as the expected last lap of Carnival will not be presented.



In an interview with Newsday during the final of the Small Band category of the National Panorama competition on Thursday at Skinner Park, San Fernando, Pan Trinbago’s president Keith Diaz said, “We have no money so we cannot do anything about that show. Normally we use the gate receipts from Panorama to put on the Champs in Steel.



“The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has all the money from Panorama. Champs is a Pan Trinbago presentation. We book the artistes, but I am not doing anything that will put the organisation in a bad light. I cannot commit to artistes and then turn around and tell them I cannot pay them for their performances. Artistes are already calling Pan Trinbago about the show.” Diaz said Pan Trinbago is the only organisation which gives the winners in mas, pan and calypso/ soca a chance to show off their winning costumes and performances.



“We showcase the juniors and seniors in all their glory. The show is a true spectacle to the visitors but that does not seem possible this year.” Asked about finances for the show over the years Diaz said, “We used the gate receipts, some sponsorship and the ministry also helped. “Former ministers Marlene McDonald gave us, Joan Yuille-Williams gave us, Gypsy (Winston Peters) and even Lincoln Douglas contributed to the production of Champs of Steel Plus.



“But this minister is not interested in helping culture, she only studying to mash up everything.



“The minister not observing that 90 percent of pan players are the youths of this nation, pan keeping them off the streets and away from crime.”



