A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » No more Champs Monday, February 27 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


No more Champs

Monday, February 27 2017

A 30-year tradition will come to a screeching halt next Saturday as the popular Champs in Steel Plus (formerly Champs in Concert) concert will be no more.

Thousands of of locals and foreigners alike are in for a massive post-Carnival disappointment as the expected last lap of Carnival will not be presented.

In an interview with Newsday during the final of the Small Band category of the National Panorama competition on Thursday at Skinner Park, San Fernando, Pan Trinbago’s president Keith Diaz said, “We have no money so we cannot do anything about that show. Normally we use the gate receipts from Panorama to put on the Champs in Steel.

“The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has all the money from Panorama. Champs is a Pan Trinbago presentation. We book the artistes, but I am not doing anything that will put the organisation in a bad light. I cannot commit to artistes and then turn around and tell them I cannot pay them for their performances. Artistes are already calling Pan Trinbago about the show.” Diaz said Pan Trinbago is the only organisation which gives the winners in mas, pan and calypso/ soca a chance to show off their winning costumes and performances.

“We showcase the juniors and seniors in all their glory. The show is a true spectacle to the visitors but that does not seem possible this year.” Asked about finances for the show over the years Diaz said, “We used the gate receipts, some sponsorship and the ministry also helped. “Former ministers Marlene McDonald gave us, Joan Yuille-Williams gave us, Gypsy (Winston Peters) and even Lincoln Douglas contributed to the production of Champs of Steel Plus.

“But this minister is not interested in helping culture, she only studying to mash up everything.

“The minister not observing that 90 percent of pan players are the youths of this nation, pan keeping them off the streets and away from crime.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • MASSY ALL STARS WINS NO 10
 • Pan Elders scores 4th victory
 • Pharaoh did not protect all, Paul
 • Renegades youth show their skill
 • AG: 197 children volunteers trained
 • FPATT ready to engage Education Ministry on sex ed

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.071 sek.