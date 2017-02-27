A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Car crashes into house in Diego

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Monday, February 27 2017

VERY few people would ever have to experience the shock of having a vehicle crash into their house, but yesterday 50-year-old Arlene Joseph from Factory Road, Diego Martin, had to live through the experience a second time.

Joseph told Newsday yesterday that since the first incident occurred four years ago, she had been appealing to the authorities to put something in place to ensure it did not happen again.



But the appeals seem to have fallen on deaf ears.



“I don’t know if they are waiting for someone to die because of this, but the authorities have to deal with this,” said Joseph yesterday when Newsday visited the area.



“My house is in a very dangerous spot.” Newsday was told that at about 10.25 am on Sunday, the driver of a white Nissan B14 was traversing along Hillview Extension #1, on Factory Road, Diego Martin. Just then, it is alleged that the brakes on the vehicle gave out and the car rolled down the hill and stopped at the bottom of a precipice. Unfortunately for Joseph and her family, her house was at the bottom of that precipice.



Her son, Anthony, was sleeping in his room when the car crashed. The vehicle smashed into his bedroom wall.



“Boy, I just heard the noise, and I felt something hit my head,” Anthony said.



“When I heard that, I just jumped out of my sleep and ran out of the room. It was only after I realised that it was a car that now crashed into my bedroom wall.” Joseph’s house is located at the bottom of a precipice along a steep and narrow road.



She explained yesterday that drivers who are not accustomed to navigating the steep and narrow road usually come into difficulty when turning the corner above their home. As a result, the family would usually see vehicles teetering at the top of the precipice about to fall. Joseph also said that the first time that a vehicle crashed into their house, it was a panel van, and it smashed into her bedroom.



Since the first accident four years ago, Jones has been pleading with the Diego Martin Corporation to put up a barrier on the road. It had not been put up. Councillor for the area, Kathy Christopher, promised that there would be a barrier erected soon.



The family was told that about two or three weeks ago, measurements for the barrier were made, but they were not given a specific date as to when it would be constructed.







