Kiddie masqueraders go the full extreme in Sando Monday, February 27 2017
Kiddie masqueraders go the full extreme in Sando

RICHARDSON DHALAI Monday, February 27 2017

UNPREDICTABLE weather conditions ranging from a blistering mid-morning sun to intermittent periods of rain to dank, overcast conditions, did little to daunt the spirits of scores of children as, though guided by MX Prime and the Ultimate Rejects mega hit Full Extreme, they “jammed” their way through the streets of San Fernando during the annual Kiddies Carnival celebrations yesterday.

Just before 11am, children accompanied by their parents and guardians assembled at the OWTU’s Paramount Building headquarters, Circular Road, to begin the long trek to the Skinner Park judging point.

And it was there that, shortly after 12 noon, the first band - House of Jacqui’s 2017 Children’s Carnival Band presentation, I Dreamt I Had Wings like a Bird, appeared before the judges’ panel.

San Fernando Mayor, Junia Regrello, who officially launched the celebrations after the House of Jacqui’s crossing, remarked that the future of San Fernando mas was “bright” given the colourful nature of the band.

The second band was the children’s section of Lionel Jagessar and Associates 2017 presentation - San Fernando Heartbeat which was accompanied by reigning 2017 San Fernando Carnival Queen, Rosemarie Kuru-Jagessar.

An intermittent cross wind at Skinner Park proved to be a challenge to some masqueraders as the wind threatened to blow those who sported long plumage across the stage

