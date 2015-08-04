|
|Monday, February 27 2017
UNPREDICTABLE weather conditions ranging from a blistering mid-morning sun to intermittent periods of rain to dank, overcast conditions, did little to daunt the spirits of scores of children as, though guided by MX Prime and the Ultimate Rejects mega hit Full Extreme, they “jammed” their way through the streets of San Fernando during the annual Kiddies Carnival celebrations yesterday.
Just before 11am, children accompanied by their parents and guardians assembled at the OWTU’s Paramount Building headquarters, Circular Road, to begin the long trek to the Skinner Park judging point.
