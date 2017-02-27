A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Tiny tots take over Port-of-Spain too

Sasha Harrinanan Monday, February 27 2017

THE streets of downtown Port-of- Spain were taken over by children yesterday afternoon during the annual Children’s Parade. Even the sidewalks and a section of the Brian Lara Promenade between Chacon Street and St Vincent Street, were taken over by the little ones and their parents.

There were also vendors offering make-up and face painting services under white tents on the promenade during the parade.



The South Quay judging point had a large number of spectators, both in the stands and on the sidewalk, taking in the cute toddlers in their Carnival finery; some had to be held by one hand while others chipped and twirled on their own with just a little guidance now and then from the adults who accompanied them.



Police officers were stationed along the route, with several based at the judging points, while still more officers passed along the route in their official vehicles.



The sun shone brightly around 2.30 pm yesterday as young boys in lime green and white Fancy Indian costumes, from the Warriors section of the band, The Reservation, danced in front of the judges on South Quay.



Belmont Boys RC School presented Pierrots on Parade, which featured pierrot grenades in various colour combinations as well as a male individual dressed as a black and white midnight robber-pierrot grenade.



Rain started falling shortly after 3.30 pm, prompting the spectators on the sidewalks to seek shelter under the eaves of the Courts store on the corner of South Quay and Chacon Street. The masqueraders however didn’t let the drizzle turned light shower affect them - they chipped, twirled and zig-zagged across the stage through it all.



One of the more unusual presentations was by Coco-Lily Productions.



Their presentation, Mama Tell Me When, included children with headpieces that looked like black vinyl records with red centres while another section; Mama Uz To Watch TTT, featured three boys with TV-shaped headpieces with the logo of the now defunct State television company, Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).







