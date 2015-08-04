A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Ultimate Rejects out front at the Savannah

JANELLE DE SOUZA Tuesday, February 28 2017

If the first few hours of mas yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) is any indication, Full Extreme by Ultimate Rejects will be the Road March for Carnival 2017 as the song was played over a dozen times while Machel Montano’s Beat It played once or twice.

It was typical Monday mas with masqueraders wearing whatever they felt so that the audience watched mostly barebacked men in short pants and women in pumpum shorts or bathing suits of all colours and designs cross the stage.



However a few bands made the effort of cohesion and elements of design. These included medium bands K2K Alliance and Partners with its blue and green flowy sleeveless dresses and pants; and Image Nation with their red, white and black wraps and cowboy hats.



As such, it was mostly a day for the individual costumes to shine with elaborate costumes from bands such as K2K, and large band Paparazzi Carnival.



However, just before the Parade of the Bands started at 1.20 pm, traditional mas had its time with only traditional characters crossing the QPS stage. There, patrons were able to experience ole mas including the Fancy Indian, Black Indian, Fireman, Moko Jumbies, Dame Lorraine, Jab Molassie, Minstrel’s and more.



Individual Natalie Duncan portrayed Queen Elizabeth’s Reincarnation as a Dame Lorraine.



Dressed in a Victorian-styled red and silver gown, gold cape, sceptre and crown, she entered the stage with a pantaloon ad stocking- clad escort, but “break way” when Soca started to play.



The band Simply Cultural portrayed Minstrels and sang a bongo song for Holly B (Holly Betaudier).



They sang about his cultural contributions through Paramin’s parang and the show Scouting for Talent saying “the company lost a good one.” The only mishap in the first few hours was when Cherish Griffith Family’s King costume tipped to the side and fell over on its wheels.



Fortunately, the King remained standing and he was assisted by two stage hands and was soon back in action.







