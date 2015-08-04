A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Soldier stabbed to death

NALINEE SEELAL and SHANE SUPERVILLE Tuesday, February 28 2017

A retired soldier employed with the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), was fatally stabbed after he attempted to intervene in a heated argument between two revellers yesterday morning.

Reports indicate that shortly after 6.45 am yesterday, 56-year-old Calvert Dexter James attempted to quell an argument that erupted between two men at the corner of Prince and George street in Port-of-Spain.



James attempted to separate the men when a third man approached him from behind stabbing him several times. The killer then fled the scene.



James was discovered by police officers on patrol who rushed him to the Port-of- Spain General Hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.



Officers of the Homicide Bureau visited the scene and cordened off several parts of the road and conducted a search for the knife-wielding assailant to no avail. The stabbing took place just around the corner from a J’Ouvert party at a bar as revellers seemed unfazed by the recent murder.



Newsday spoke to one of the bar’s patrons who said that he was unaware of the incident until the police arrived at the scene. “I didn’t know anything like that had happened, fights and stabbings are pretty common at this time, so it doesn’t really frighten me.” Also in Port-of- Spain, a 28-year-old man was shot in his right knee during J’Ouvert celebrations early yesterday morning.



Reports indicate that the man was standing at a corner when he heard gunfire nearby.



The man reportedly felt a burning sensation in his right leg and discovered that he was shot in the right knee.



He was later rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he is receiving treatment for wounds.



In an unrelated incident, members of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol in Tunapuna at around 9 am yesterday morning when they noticed two men acting suspiciously.



The officers attempted to stop the men, who drew pistols and fired at the officers.



The officers returned fire hitting one of the suspects several times about the body. The man was later rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EW MSC), where he is undergoing treatment.



In Sangre Grande, a man was stabbed following a heated argument with revellers during J’Ouvert celebrations. Reports indicate that around 4.30 am, Kern Caballero, was involved in a heated argument with a group of men, before one of the men drew a knife stabbing Caballero in the back, puncturing a lung. He is warded in serious condition at the Mount Hope Hospital.



A total of 15 persons were arrested during police operations throughout the city of Port-of-Spain during J’Ouvert celebrations.



Twelve men were arrested for the possession of a firearm in Woodbrook, in the early hours of yesterday morning. Reports indicate that officers of the Western Division were on patrol in Woodbrook when they carried out a search exercise on a group of men, when they discovered a Glock 19 .9mm pistol.



The 12 men were subsequently detained and were being quizzed by members of the Homicide Bureau up to late yesterday afternoon.



In an unrelated incident, three persons including one woman were arrested for possession of knives and a firearm at City Gate, Port-of-Spain yesterday morning.



Officers of the Northern Division, were reportedly posted at City Gate, shortly after 1 am, where they performed routine searches on persons exiting the terminals, when they made the discoveries. All persons were subsequently detained.







