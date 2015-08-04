A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Cop dead, three others injured in road accident

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Tuesday, February 28 2017

A POLICE Officer with 19 years’ service in the TT Police Service died in a vehicular accident in Claxton Bay, yesterday, which left three others hospitalised.

According to police reports, PC Sherwin Cedeno, of La Brea, was driving a black Kia SUV along the south bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway at about 11.45 am when the vehicle crashed into the iron guard rails along the highway, in the vicinity of the Macaulay Flyover in Claxton Bay.



There were three female occupants in the car. They were injured in the accident.



Police said the vehicle was impaled on the iron railing which prevented it from falling several feet onto Hermitage Road.



Cedeno, whose last posting was in the Police K9 Unit, and the three other women were rushed to hospital, where he died. The women are listed in stable condition.



Motorists stopped along the highway to assist in pulling out of the injured occupants from the wreck.



Inspectors Jaikaran and Ramroop and other officers of the Highway Patrol Unit together with Cpl Sookdeo and other officers of the Ste Margaret’s Police Station visited the scene.







