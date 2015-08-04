|
Tuesday, February 28 2017
A POLICE Officer with 19 years’ service in the TT Police Service died in a vehicular accident in Claxton Bay, yesterday, which left three others hospitalised.
According to police reports, PC Sherwin Cedeno, of La Brea, was driving a black Kia SUV along the south bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway at about 11.45 am when the vehicle crashed into the iron guard rails along the highway, in the vicinity of the Macaulay Flyover in Claxton Bay.
