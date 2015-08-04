A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Full Extreme takes early Downtown lead

MIRANDA LA ROSE Tuesday, February 28 2017

Under overcast conditions, revellers in large, medium and small bands kept Carnival Monday alive, gyrating mainly to the pulsating rhythms of MX Prime and Ultimate Rejects’ “Full Extreme” best known as “We Jammin Still.” The soca tune appears to be on track for the 2017 Road March title as there appeared to be little or no competition in yesterday’s Downtown Carnival.

The first two bands, Paparazzi, which led the way with their winning King of Carnival costume, Crypto - Lord of the Galaxy and Queen of Carnival costume, De Nebula - 430, and Lost Tribe were on time to pass the judges stand at South Quay by 11 am. They did not do so until minutes to noon due to TTEC technicians working on sorting out a problem on a utility pole above the judges’ tent.



The other hitches which did not appear to affect anyone, were a 15-minute downpour and a half-an-hour wait for the next set of large and medium bands to pass the judging point. After that the bands that followed moved on without hindrance.



In between the passage of the bands were individuals and small bands, who appeared mainly in traditional costumes, such as minstrels and the midnight robber, to strut their stuff.



Eye catching in Lost Tribe revellers were their messages that called for a return to a peaceful and loving Trinidad and Tobago.



“Love thy neighbour”, “Live in Peace”, and “Love is Great. Don’t mess it up” were just a few of the many messages that greeted the eye.



Of course, revellers could not leave out sending a message or more to US President Donald Trump with some reading, “Trump. Not my President”, “Love Trumps Hate” and “We are all immigrants.” A number of tourists who also joined Lost Tribe displayed their agility on stilts, albeit without the moko jumbie costumes but instead in bikinis and beads.



Large band Yuma with its presentation D’Origins was a show that could best be described as the trooping of the colours of the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora as band members jumped and waved their flags before the judges. The band was arguably the largest to hit downtown Portof- Spain yesterday.



Also taking to the street were Legacy, Ronnie and Caro, Amazon Carnival and Bliss.



The traditional sailors were not to be outdone and they too were “jamming still” as they arrived at South Quay.



Apart from the bands, the young and old spectators, and people from all walks of life who witnessed the parade of the bands, joined in the “jamming still” when the music trucks passed by.







