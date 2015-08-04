A d v e r t i s e m e n t

CLINT CHAN TACK Friday, April 28 2017

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday declared that as a property owner, he too like all other citizens, must pay property tax. Imbert made this point as he and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young dealt with several issues related to the tax at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

Both rejected Opposition claims that the tax was unconstitutional; criminals were posing as property valuators; people are in imminent danger of losing their homes and public servants sabotaged plans by the People’s Partnership (PP) government to repeal the Property Tax Act, which is on this country’s law books since 2009.



“I know people don’t like property tax. I and all vex with mehself because I have to pay,” Imbert told reporters. “I don’t like it but this country is in a very difficult position and we need everybody to contribute to the revenues of the country.” Reiterating the country has found itself facing a $20 billion gap in financing, which started under the PP, Imbert said, “Things are tough. We have to look for alternative sources of financing.” Saying Government will do all it can to make it, “as easy as possible for people,” Imbert said the Property Tax Act allows for persons in an impoverished condition to apply for a deferral. “I am looking at that to see whether we should convert that deferral into a complete waiver,” he stated. On concerns about a $500 penalty if documents are not submitted to the Ministry by May 22, Imbert said, “The Minister of Finance is not going to fine anybody. Neither is the Commissioner of Valuations.” He explained the current exercise which requests property owners to file a return of their properties, “flows from the Valuation of Land Act and not the Property Tax Act. He explained these documents are used by his ministry’s Valuations Division to put a final assessment on the rental, a notice is then sent to property owners informing them of this and their requirement to pay property tax which is three percent of the assessed rental value.



Imbert said this was stage one of the process and “we are a long way away” from valuators coming to people’s properties. He explained that persons whose properties are already in the system only need to submit copies of a utility bill which provides their address and an old land and building tax receipt, which would have their assessment number.



Agreeing with Young about misinformation and fear being spread by the Opposition about property tax, Imbert said the latest allegation came from St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar about public servants sabotaging the PP’s efforts to repeal the Property Tax Act. “That is a lie!” he declared. He said the facts are, “the PP brought legislation to the Parliament to repeal the Property Tax Act and it lapsed.” Imbert said close examination of that legislation showed it was,” ten times more draconian than they claimed the Property Tax was.”



