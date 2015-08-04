A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Al-Rawi: We’re ready for them

CLINT CHAN TACK Saturday, April 29 2017

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday said Government is ready to receive and treat with 12 citizens who have been sent back to this country from Turkey. Al-Rawi made the statement to reporters during the tea break at the House of Representatives, hours before the group was scheduled to arrive at Piarco International Airport.

“We have not had official confirmed correspondence from the Government of Turkey in this matter,” Al-Rawi said.



“The Office of the AG has been involved as the authority to act under the Anti-Terrorism Act.” He explained this requires his ministry “to be aware of deportation matters.” Al-Rawi said significant resources have been placed at the airport and officials, “will be conducting the interview and the interrogation which is standard on anyone being returned as a deportee.” Saying the Police Service, Immigration Department and Customs Division are among the agencies involved in this exercise, Al-Rawi said, “We will take the information and intelligence through the regular processes and then make determinations after that.” He said it was premature to make any conclusions at this stage.



“Resource and intelligence at the airport will be married with the background work which has been conducted over several months. So further reports will come to the respective authorities on that.” Of the 12 people, Al-Rawi said two of them were, “children, babes in arms.” Unlike the situation where TT nationals where detained in Venezuela recently, Al-Rawi said, “There has been no outreach from any citizen here to any of the respective authorities, saying look we need assistance to bring our people home.” He declined to say whether the individuals would be released at the end of their interviews or detained further. Al-Rawi said there were many hypotheticals and, “It really does depend on the interview and what comes about as a result.” Al-Rawi also said this country is not bearing the cost of the deportation and international partners, “Are very, very pleased with TT’s action on terrorism.” He first mentioned this issue in Parliament on August 1 last year.



A report in the Daily Sabah last July said police detained people, reputed to be TT nationals, in southern Turkey on July 27 while they were trying to travel to Syria to join Daesh, which is another term used to describe the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS).



During the sitting, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal claimed these people were being deported on charges of terrorism and this would have negative implications for this country’s international image.



The returnees made the journey home on a British Airways flight via London and St Lucia accompanied by Turkish law enforcement officers.



According to Deputy Police Commissioner Wayne Dick yesterday, local police did not have full information on the deportees but were given just hours advance notice of their impending arrival.



Dick spoke at a media briefing at the Police Administration Building yesterday morning. He told reporters it became necessary to provide the limited information they had as news of the detention of the 12 had been circulating in the media for some time.







