Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Israel Khan: Ayers-Caesar’s matter a comedy of errors Saturday, April 29 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Israel Khan: Ayers-Caesar’s matter a comedy of errors

JADA LOUTOO Saturday, April 29 2017

FORMER chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar cannot recommence her part-heard cases even if she is reappointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC). Her shock resignation as a judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday has reignited calls for the resignation of Chief Justice Ivor Archie over the apparent bungling. This was the view of Senior Counsel Israel Khan and several other attorneys yesterday.

“It is a comedy of errors all around,” Khan said. “The entire JLSC including the Chief Justice should resign or, in the alternative, there should be a public enquiry.

The President should set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate this fiasco.” He said he has known Ayers-Caesar to be of impeccable character and the statement of the Chief Justice on behalf of the commission was “self-serving” and an attempt to destroy Ayers-Caesar’s good name and character.

Khan said Archie implied that Ayers-Caesar was “dishonest” by withholding information from him about her slate of part-heard matters; was irresponsible for failing to complete all her matters and was “inept” in that she could not handle the transition from the magistrates court to the high court.

“She is the sacrificial lamb in this scenario and she should not sacrifice her good name and character to save the chief justice or the JLSC.

The chief justice has demonstrated, by his machination to offer lame excuses for his high-handedness, an irresponsible and “don’t care” attitude that he will do everything to protect his image as a clean chief justice. I call upon Marcia Ayers-Caesar to protect her good name and integrity and speak out on this matter.” Khan also called upon the other members of the commission to say what happened.

Sources said yesterday several senior attorneys are in the process of formulating a statement calling for Archie’s resignation as head of the Judiciary and the JLSC. They say even if Ayers-Caesar was not forthcoming on the number of partheard matters before her, Archie as head of the magistracy should have known of the case load before his chief magistrate.

Some attorneys, however, are of the opinion that Ayers-Caesar can return to the bench to complete the matters she left outstanding at the time of her appointment as a judge.

Khan disagrees.

Another senior counsel Martin Daly also weighed in on the controversy.

“The JLSC was careless in the first place not to do its own due diligence into what cases the chief magistrate had pending,” he said.

“The assurance the Commission gave that rigorous processes had been followed, was a hollow assurance.” Daly said reappointing Ayers-Caesar to the magisterial bench will bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

“They have put themselves in an untenable position.”

(SEE PAGE 7A)

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • GIRL, 5, FATHER SHOT DEAD
 • Red Force Divas book spot in final
 • Vive la dance
 • Lee on course to defend badminton crown
 • Batsmen hit 100s in Nationwide Sports League T20
 • Israel Khan: Ayers-Caesar’s matter a comedy of errors

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

full filmler


spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.049 sek.