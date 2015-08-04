Newsday Logo
Man captured on video beating gas attendant surrenders Saturday, April 29 2017
Man captured on video beating gas attendant surrenders

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, April 29 2017

A 42-year-old El Socorro man, captured in a video assaulting a gas station attendant, yesterday surrendered to Barataria police.

The man told police that he had seen the video on the television programme Beyond the Tape and decided to make himself available to the police.

He admitted that he was the person in the video, which went viral on social media, but expressed remorse for his actions.

Yesterday Inspector Beard of the North Eastern Division sought directions from the Office of the DPP on the matter and was advised to carry out further enquiries.

Up until late yesterday the man remained in custody and Newsday understands that an identification parade is expected to be conducted.

The alleged victim Michael Maharaj, 62, of El Socorro, was interviewed by police on Thursday and said he did not report the assault because he was afraid. He however agreed to give a statement.

Maharaj said that he had planned to leave the matter in the hands of God and wanted no revenge.

The owner of the Unipet gas station in El Socorro where the incident occurred has since beefed up security.

It is alleged that at about 11 pm on Tuesday, Maharaj was on duty when he asked the passenger seated in the back seat of a car to desist from smoking a cigarette.

The passenger is alleged to have become enraged and proceeded to cuff and kick Maharaj.

Co-workers and onlookers attempted to diffuse the situation but the attacker continued beating Maharaj.

After seeing the video, head of the Northern Division Senior Superintendent Sagramsingh instructed officers to locate Maharaj and investigate the matter.



