Venezuelans protest ‘dictator’ Maduro

JULIEN NEAVES Saturday, April 29 2017

A GROUP of Venezuelans protesting outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Port-of-Spain yesterday, described President Nicolas Maduro as a “dictator” and called on Government to speak out on the unrest in Venezuela.

The group held a ten minute protest shouting “Venezuela”, “Libertad (freedom)” opposite the Embassy at Victoria Avenue. They carried Venezuelan flags and a placards including one which read, “Maduro we suffer and die while you dance and laugh.” Another read, “Maduro is killing our students.” There were also several police officers present during the protest.



In Venezuela there have been days of massive protest marches against Maduro and the unrest has left 29 dead. Yesterday outside the Embassy Heidi Diquez told reporters her parents migrated to Venezuela “but we are all coming back because Venezuela is unbearable to live.” She said the Maduro government cancelled their democratically elected national assembly.



“So that is it for Venezuela. It is a dictatorship.” She said they were also protesting statements by Venezuelan Ambassador to this country Coromoto Godoy-Calderón. Diquez reported that at a Cuban event on Monday, Godoy-Calderón “minimised the situation going on in Venezuela.” She said Godoy-Calderón said Venezuelans are “dreaming” if they believe they will defeat Maduro.



“We are here today to tell them we are dreaming but we are dreaming for a free Venezuela. We are dreaming for our kids to stop dying because Venezuela does not have any medicine.



We are here to tell the international community to please implore the humanitarians to help Venezuela.” She said the Embassy played loud revolutionary music during their protest.



“Is that respectful? We are all Venezuelans. The Embassy belongs to us as well not to a party.” She referenced the planned Organisation of American States meeting on the Venezuela unrest which resulted in Venezuela announcing a pull out from the group.



Asked what she believes this Government should do, Diquez advised that they listen to the international bodies and no longer abstain from speaking out.



We understand there is a lot of diplomacy and trade involved, but stop to think about the humanitarian crisis we have right now.” She said more than 100 people wanted to be at the protest yesterday but stayed away because they fear repercussions.



Local psychic Yesenia Gonzalez claimed there has been ill treatment of Venezuelans arriving at legal ports of entry, particularly Cedros.



She said they also want to know government’s position regarding Venezuelan refugees fleeing the country out of fear of persecution from the Maduro government.



She said many Venezuelans are seeking to go to other Caribbean counties like St Lucia and Saint Maarten.



“They running away because they being dragged down into the ground for fear. No food. No medication.



Desperate. No money. Persecution right through over a dictator who is Maduro.” She predicted the situation will turn into a civil war but believes it can be avoided. She called on Maduro and Godoy-Calderón to be more compassionate and for Godoy-Calderón to apologise for what is happening in Venezuela.



When contacted yesterday a representative from the Venezuelan Embassy said a statement would be issued between yesterday and today. Attempts to contact Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses yesterday were unsuccessful.







