|Home » News »
|Saturday, April 29 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
PARENTS of children attending San the Juan Boys and San Juan Girls primary schools blocked the street outside the abandoned school building calling on the authorities to give them back the buildings. Armed police were called in to move them off the street as the early morning traffic started to build up. The angry parents told Newsday as a result of being relocated to a temporary location in Tunapuna four and five years ago, the children are subjected to less hours of school time, no play time, and to transportation and safety and security challenges.
Representative Joel Scott said the renovation to the building that housed the two schools on Second Street, San Juan came to an abrupt halt in October 2015.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.049 sek.