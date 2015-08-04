A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Cops want 13.5% salary increase

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, May 1 2017

ONE month after receiving the second half of their back pay, the Police Social and Welfare Association are now demanding a 13.5 percent increase in salaries for the period 2014 - 2017.

Additionally, they are also demanding the absorption of Special Reserved Police officers into the TT Police Service (TTPS).



President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Inspector Michael Seales and secretary, acting ASP Anand Ramesar delivered their proposals to Chief Personnel Officer Beresford Riley shortly after 12.45 pm on Friday.



The Association is hoping that the proposals are approved quickly by the CPO so that negotiations could begin in quick time.



Contacted yesterday, Ramesar confirmed that the proposals were delivered. He said he was eagerly awaiting a response from the CPO.



“Upon the directive of the membership at the general council meeting held on Thursday, the president and his executive were directed to file salary proposals with the CPO for the period 2014 to 2016 by 3 pm Friday.



The membership has signalled that the time has come for salaries to be increased to meet the increasing cost of living, including proposed property tax,” he told Newsday.



He said it was the Association’s view that police officers are due for an increase.



Ramesar said the PSWA’s membership all agreed with the proposals submitted to the CPO and warned that they will tolerate any delay in the start of negotiations.



“We are in a difficult time where police officers need to work and we are calling on the government to ensure that the CPO is not allowed to offer any foolish counter proposals,” he said, adding that the association will not be distracted by any ridiculous counter proposal.



Seales told Newsday that it was the hope of the Association that the CPO enters the negotiating process in good faith since, according to him, the Government at this time requires a Police Service that delivers quality at the highest standard.



“The Association agrees with the government but they must pay for that service. It cannot be the old paradigm where you ask for more but refuse to pay for it.



There is a great expectation by officers that a fair approach is taken that is synonymous with compensation,” Seales said.



He also disclosed that apart from the 13.5 percent salary increase, the Association has also asked for special compensation for SRPs as well as for the start of the process to have them (SRPs) absorbed into the TTPS.







