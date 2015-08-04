A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Kidnap accused shot dead

STACY MOORE Monday, May 1 2017

TWO fathers were gunned down within four hours of each other in separate incidents in South Trinidad on Saturday.

Dead are Jonathon Moonsammy, 32, of Vistabella and Devon Blackman, 32, of Moruga.



Moonsammy was one of the persons currently before the court charged with the 2005 kidnapping of toddler Saada Singh who was abducted from the Giselle Montessori School. Three others have also been charged with the kidnapping of the then three-year-old girl.



Moonsammy was shot in the abdomen at Solomon Street, Vistabella, at about 7 pm. According to police reports, Moonsammy was liming with a group of friends when two men approached them and began shooting.



Moonsammy ran a short distance away before he collapsed on the roadway. Residents said yesterday Moonsammy was originally from Crawford Street, Vistabella, and moved out of the area several years ago.



They said they did not know much about him and could not say much about what transpired on Saturday night.



Four hours later, Blackman was shot twice in the head as he sat in front of his home at Ramdhanie Trace, Indian Walk, Moruga.



Police reports said a man walked up to Blackman and asked him for change for a $100 bill. Police said while Blackman was looking for cash in his pockets, the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the head before running away.



Blackman was the father three children including a one- month old baby boy.



At the family’s home yesterday, Blackman’s father, Henry, 67, said his son did not deserve to die that way and did not know of any reason why someone would want to kill his son. “I don’t know why they would want to kill him, but now they left a young baby without a father.” The elder man said he was watching television when he heard an explosion and when he went to see what it was he saw his son sitting on the chair bleeding.



“He was not moving I knew he was dead,” Blackman said.



He said his son was hard working and family oriented.



“He had plans to extend the house and he already started. This is really sad for us,” the elder man said.



Investigations are continuing.







