|Monday, May 1 2017
As of yesterday, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago had no position on calls for Chief Justice Ivor Archie to resign in the aftermath of the appointment of former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar as a High Court judge and her subsequent resignation.
LATT president, Douglas Mendes SC yesterday told Newsday that the association has not met on the issue.
