Schools SEA ready, Garcia assures Monday, May 1 2017
Schools SEA ready, Garcia assures

Marlene Augustine Monday, May 1 2017

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia assures that all government schools are in a state of readiness to accommodate the more than 18,000 students who will be writing the 2017 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) Examination on Thursday.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Garcia said all the supervisors have been trained, testers have been given their assignments through training, and everything is in place to ensure that there are no hiccups.

“I want to make the point that our objective is to achieve the success that we had last year where there was not a single cause for concern during the SE A examination. We are working toward repeating that success,” he said.

Garcia also noted that the Chief Education Officer together with the Director of School Supervision, and Curriculum officers have been visiting schools to ensure that the physical infrastructure is adequate for the students’ comfort.

The minister also assured that work is being done at the Cunupia Government Primary School where there was an electrical fire in one of the air-conditioning units recently.

“The electrical inspectorate has been on board...Our experts from the ministry of Education and EFCL they have also been on board, and I have been assured that everything is okay for the children to write the exam on Thursday at the school.” President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lindsay Doodhai said the association has been told that all schools are ready for the SE A examination.

Meanwhile, the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) has also activated a hotline service to ensure that there are no interruptions to the electricity service at Secondary Entrance Examination Centres on the day of the examination.

A statement from TTEC saod from 3 pm on Wednesday to 3 pm on exam day, principals and supervisors can call or text the T and TEC hotline at 794-4823 or 794-7264 to report any disruption in their electricity service or any electrical safety concerns.



