Local actor drowns

Marlene Augustine Monday, May 1 2017

LOCAL actor Brett Bengochea, best known for his role as ‘Alejandro’ in the critically-acclaimed locally produced film ‘Trafficked’ in 2015, has drowned.

According to reports, Bengochea, 36, a body builder and the 2015 National Junior Men’s Physique Champion, drowned at the Balandra beach in Toco on Saturday, The father of two was said to have gone swimming with a group of friends when he encountered difficulties while in the water. As his friends tried to pull him out of the water he was said to begin losing consciousness and slipped underneath the water.



He was taken to shore where attempts were made to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.



In a Facebook post yesterday, Eye on Dependency - producers of the film Trafficked - said they were shocked and extremely pained to learn of Bengochea’s death.



“Brett convincingly played Alejandro, the Spanish-speaking, charming and seductive stranger that leads Penny, George and Nadia to their respective fates in the true story about drug trafficking.



“We extend condolences to his family and friends, knowing this time is among the most difficult they will all face. We will remember Brett as an actor committed to the craft, who was beautiful on screen and made the role of Alejandro his own,” the Facebook post read.



In another post on Facebook, actress and producer Gina Parris offered her condolences to the actor’s family.



“Today I lost a friend of mines (sic) named Brett Bengochea who also acted in my show. A young, strong talented man. The news hit me so hard, I got an anxiety attack and chest pain and it made me realise how fragile life can be. We know that death will come to us and touch our lives but when it does it’s always a blow.



“I hope my loss today will remind you all to reach out to your loved ones, friends, family and give them some love because we are here today and we can be gone in any moment in the blink of an eye. I am very heart broken over the news. However, I am grateful that I knew Brett and that he had a role in my life I think I was truly blessed by that. For those in the group that know Brett my condolences to you at this time of grief,” she wrote.



The Trinidad and Tobago Performing Arts Network also extended their deepest condolences to Bengochea’s family, friends and colleagues.



Brett was the son of Sandee Bengochea, a presenter of Enriching Family Life on TCN, who once co-wrote the Family Matters column of the Catholic News. She also previously worked at the now defunct Trinidad and Tobago Television ((TTT).







