Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » KILLED FOR GUNS Tuesday, May 2 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


KILLED FOR GUNS

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, May 2 2017
click on pic to zoom in

THE son of deceased former Police Commissioner Noor ‘Kenny’ Mohammed was shot dead yesterday by bandits who robbed him and his wife of their licensed firearms at their home.

Marine engineer Nizam Mohammed, 56, was at his Lilian Heights, Arima home in company with his wife Debbie who is a part-time UWI lecturer and their six-year-old son, when at at 5.30 am, three bandits entered the yard. At the time, Mohammed was preparing to leave for his workplace in Chaguaramas.

One of the men placed a gun to Mohammed’s head and ordered him to hand over his pistol.

The other two went into the house, accosted Mrs Mohammed and ordered her to hand over her pistol. The woman who was hugging her son, later unlocked a metal safe and handed over the weapon to the bandits, who then demanded jewelry.

As the three were leaving the yard, one of them shot Mohammed in his chest. He slumped to the ground and died at the scene before his horrified wife could summon help. A report was made to the Arima police station.

Head of Northern Division Snr Supt Mc Donald Jacob along with ASP Hospedales, Inspector Birch and officers of the Homicide Bureau along with Crime Scene Officers visited the scene. As police processed the scene, footage from the house’s closed-circuit (CCTV) were viewed by investigators.

When Newsday visited the scene, Mohammed’s knapsack was on the ground next to his vehicle in the garage. Officers recorded statements from a weeping Mrs Mohammed in the gallery.

Police sources said the killers had prior knowledge that both Nizam and Debbie were owners of firearms and may have been keeping the couple under surveillance.

Neighbours said the crime situation was such that owning a firearm was no guarantee to keep the criminals at bay. A relative who asked to remain anonymous, described Mohammed as a loving, hard-working man who was always willing to assist anyone in need.

“This is a real shock to us. Everyone is devastated as you can well imagine. Nizam was a decent person. We are all very distressed over what has happened,” the relative said. The relative added that Mohammed’s house was burglarised a few years ago and a licensed firearm, kept in a drawer, was stolen.

Snr Supt Jacob told Newsday, “I have a real serious problem with criminals who choose to violate a person’s personal space when that person is making an effort to live a happy life and make sacrifices so they can enjoy peace and harmony. I have a problem when criminals choose to violate peoples’ rights and freedoms. Every effort will be made to find the perpetrators of this crime.” Mohammed’s father was Police Commissioner from 1996 to 1998 and died on June 1, 2013, after suffering a stroke. Mohammed’s murder was the 171st for the year.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • KILLED FOR GUNS
 • Sinanan promises to fix North Oropouche road
 • Kamla tears up property tax form
 • Court approves 105 interceptions by police
 • Now high court cases stall
 • Police question kidnap victim

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

full filmler


spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.048 sek.