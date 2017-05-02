|Home » News »
|Tuesday, May 2 2017
A MAN was crushed to death yesterday when a concrete wall collapsed on top of him while he and another man were demolishing a house at San Fabien Road in Gasparillo. Firemen had to use hydraulic equipment to remove the wall to get to the body of Brian Ifill, 53.
Eyewitnesses told Newsday that Ifill’s blood drained out of his body through a narrow gap between the wall and a concrete decking. As he breathed his last, while several persons could only watch helplessly, Ifill muttered, “boy, I get pinned here yes.” When firemen removed the wall, Ifill — a father of five — was dead.
