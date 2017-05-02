|Home » News »
Tuesday, May 2 2017
THE Petrotrin oil spill which occurred on April 23 has reached the eastern coast of Venezuela near Guiria. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries in a statement issued on Sunday night. The ministry said, “The Venezuelan authorities conducted counterpart daily aerial surveys which confirmed initial sightings of oil in Venezuelan waters on April 27. The Venezuelan officials are currently treating with the oil and impacted areas and continue to communicate and collaborate closely with the ministry and Petrotrin who stand ready and available to provide any assistance required.” After the spill, fishermen along the Gulf of Paria, stretching from Couva to Cedros in the southwestern peninsula, have been bracing for a backlash from the spill but it never happened. In fact fishermen reported sightings of the oil miles out at sea near Couva and Claxton Bay .
On Monday, sea bathers in Point Fortin reported oil on their skin and a pelican covered with oil came ashore. One person said the bird appeared to be in distress and could not even flap its wings because of the oil. On Sunday night, however, the ministry said it been “monitoring the response of Petrotrin to the oil spill from Tank 70 in the Point-a-Pierre Refinery .
