A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Calypso Rose warded at hospital

Tuesday, May 2 2017

CALYPSO Queen of the World McCartha “Calypso Rose” Lewis was admitted to a hospital in Paris on the weekend being treated for a case of gout .

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis characterised by recurrent attacks of a red, tender, hot and swollen joint .



In a telephone interview yesterday, Rose’s manager Jean Michel Gilbert said gout is something found in senior citizens and is not normally required to go to the hospital, but due to the pain, they took the necessary precaution and admitted her to hospital .



“We took her to the hospital on Friday and she is leaving the hospital tomorrow (today) and it is not a major concern. Gout is something you get in one of your feet and it is painful. In France they are very careful especially when it is senior citizens. The doctors tend to give maximum care and they want her to rest for the pain to go away. Everything is okay and she will be release soon,” Gilbert said .



He said Calypso Rose is in high spirits, and performed one of her songs for some of the hospital staff .



In a Facebook post yesterday, Calypso Rose could be seen singing one of her classic songs, “Fire Fire” to hospital staff .







