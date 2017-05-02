Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Roget repeats ‘take your platform and go’ statement Tuesday, May 2 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Roget repeats ‘take your platform and go’ statement

Tuesday, May 2 2017

OILFIELD Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ansel Roget is that bpTT should, “take its platform and go!” That remark landed him in hot waters with the business sector and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after bpTT announced it would not be constructing its Angelin platform in Trinidad but would do so in Mexico.

He reiterated his stance yesterday while addressing the May Day march at Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

Roget again blasted the multinational corporation saying it must respect the laws of sovereign Trinidad and Tobago. “If you do not respect our laws, take your platform and go!” he said yesterday.

Addressing trade union members from the Joint Trade Union Movement, following a march from the OWTU headquarters on Circular Road under blistering sunshine, Roget declared the union is not afraid of making bold statements meant to protect the rights of workers and the country’s patrimony.

“It is the workers who turn the wheels of the economy and who face dangers in the various workplaces in order to keep the economy going,” he said. Roget lamented that after all the struggles to become an independent nation and a republic, those in authority, still allow multinational corporations to set the rules of engagement.

Multinational companies abuse TT’s resources and government is not defending the sovereignty of the state. He warned the working class not fall for the claims of big business that, “times are hard and sacrifices must be made” when they (big business) demand more from labour.

“How the hell this country has no money when the banks and big businesses continue to declare huge profits, ” he asked. Roget accused government of failure to protect citizens from criminals and for sending home thousands of workers.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • KILLED FOR GUNS
 • Sinanan promises to fix North Oropouche road
 • Kamla tears up property tax form
 • Court approves 105 interceptions by police
 • Now high court cases stall
 • Police question kidnap victim

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

full filmler


spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.