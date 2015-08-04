A d v e r t i s e m e n t

VERNE BURNETT Wednesday, May 3 2017

STATE-OWNED Telecommunications Services (TSTT) yesterday signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of Massy Communications Limited for $255 million. While observing the agreement needs to get regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement that it capitalises on the synergies of both companies, in a way that is mutually beneficial.

It said that a significant part of TSTT’s current strategic plan involves deployment of both wired and wireless high-speed broadband internet capabilities throughout the country, including investment in fibre optic solutions together with the associated technological infrastructure and systems. The statement noted that since 2006, Massy Communications (formerly Three Sixty Communications) had been building its telecom network and expanding its services.



Dr Ronald Walcott, Chief Executive Officer of TSTT, said: “Today marks a historical moment for the telecommunications industry in Trinidad and Tobago in general and for the management, staff and all stakeholders of TSTT in particular.



As part of TSTT’s current $3.8 billion five-year strategic plan, we clearly indicated we have one primary mandate and that is to transform TSTT from a legacy 20th century telecoms provider, to an agile broadband communications company. To achieve this goal, we always intended to employ a multiprong approach, using both organic and inorganic growth strategies.” In a statement, Massy said that since making the “bold” decision to invest significantly in the expansion of the fibre network in 2015, it has deployed “next generation fibre to the home (FTTH) infrastructure which now serves about 34,000 homes throughout the country and covers more than 900 route kilometres.



It said that in 2016, using this network, Massy Communications launched its High Speed Internet and High Definition Internet television service to residential customers and small and medium- sized enterprises. According to the statement, “By delivering the most technologically advanced broadband and HDTV solution to customers, citizens of Trinidad have access to fast, consistent and reliable internet speeds with the ability to video stream with a stable uncongested network as well as market leading upload speeds.



According to Gervase Warner, President and Group Chief Executive of the Massy Group, “Massy is proud of what our local employees have achieved in building the company to this point. Moving into the residential market, into a relatively new, highly competitive telecommunications space was a big leap for us and we’re extremely proud of what we achieved in a short space of time.



We reached a point where it was important to grow this business and we believed that the best path for success was through a partnership with another telecommunications provider who could help realise the potential of what we created.







