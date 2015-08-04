|Home » News »
ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan yesterday said it was premature at this stage to determine whether TT would have to bear any costs incurred by Venezuelan authorities related to an oil spill from from Tank 70 at Petrotrin’s Point-a-Pierre Refinery last Sunday.
Speaking in the Senate, Khan stated, “It is too early to say but there are clear protocols in incidents like this.” However he added, “The oil spill originated from TT, we cannot deny that fact.” He explained that once clean up operations are concluded, “joint negotiations will take place as to what cost we will stand and what cost they will stand.” After reminding senators that on April 30, Venezuelan authorities said some of the oil reached the eastern coast of Venezuela in the vicinity of Guiria, Khan said the TT-Venezuela Bilateral oil spill plan was initiated by a diplomatic note from the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry.
