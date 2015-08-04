A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Khan: Too early to talk costs

CLINT CHAN TACK Wednesday, May 3 2017

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan yesterday said it was premature at this stage to determine whether TT would have to bear any costs incurred by Venezuelan authorities related to an oil spill from from Tank 70 at Petrotrin’s Point-a-Pierre Refinery last Sunday.

Speaking in the Senate, Khan stated, “It is too early to say but there are clear protocols in incidents like this.” However he added, “The oil spill originated from TT, we cannot deny that fact.” He explained that once clean up operations are concluded, “joint negotiations will take place as to what cost we will stand and what cost they will stand.” After reminding senators that on April 30, Venezuelan authorities said some of the oil reached the eastern coast of Venezuela in the vicinity of Guiria, Khan said the TT-Venezuela Bilateral oil spill plan was initiated by a diplomatic note from the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry.



He explained that both countries are responsible for clean up operations on their respective sides of the maritime border. Against this background, Khan said the Venezuelans are in “full control” of clean up operations in Guiria.



He said TT and Petrotrin stand ready to assist if necessary.



Khan said a team comprising officials from his ministry, Petrotrin, the Environmental Management Authority and Coast Guard will be visiting the affected areas in Guiria either today or tomorrow, “to get first hand knowledge of the level of contamination existing there.” Khan said Petrotrin and other agencies are continuing remedial action on TT’s side of the border. The minister noted that asset integrity continues to be a major challenge for Petrotrin. He said Tank 70 was one of seven tanks at the Pointea- Pierre refinery that were supposed to be cleaned and inspected under a contract which Petrotrin entered into last year.



He said the contract is for a three year period and currently two tanks (180 and 183) are being cleaned. Khan said the idea was for this exercise to lead to an annual cleaning and inspecting of tanks, with remedial works being done if necessary



