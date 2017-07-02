Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Man dies in car crash

Sunday, July 2 2017 A man is dead after a car accident in Santa Cruz around 9 pm on Friday. According to reports, Charlie Morgan was a passenger in a Nissan B13 vehicle heading south along Saddle Road, near the School for the Blind, when the driver, Ricardo Quintyne, of Morvant, attempted to overtake another car.



The two vehicles collided and the the B13 overturned.



Morgan, of Bourg Malatresse, was pronounced dead at the scene while Quintyne was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for treatment.



He is said to be in a satisfactory condition.







