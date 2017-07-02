|Home » News »
A man is dead after a car accident in Santa Cruz around 9 pm on Friday.
According to reports, Charlie Morgan was a passenger in a Nissan B13 vehicle heading south along Saddle Road, near the School for the Blind, when the driver, Ricardo Quintyne, of Morvant, attempted to overtake another car.
