7 arrested for businessman’s kidnapping

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, July 3 2017

A joint team of police officers swooped down on Alicia’s Guest House, located on Lady Chancellor Hill, on Saturday afternoon, surrounded two rooms and detained three of seven suspects wanted in connection with the kidnapping of San Fernando businessman Gregory Laing.

The man who police described as the mastermind behind the kidnapping from Picton Road Laventille, another man from Le Platt Village Maraval and a 17-year-old female in company with a six-month-old baby boy were detained by the joint team of officers.



Yesterday Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Irwin Hackshaw told Newsday that officers from the Criminal Gang and Intelligence Unit (CGIU), Port of Spain CID and the Inter-Agency Task Force, acting on information, went to the guest house at about 5.30 pm on Saturday and surrounded the establishment.



Officers searched two rooms and detained the three suspects who were in possession of cash, cell phones and other valuables.



The trio was taken to the Central Police Station and later separated to be questioned by officers of the CGIU.



The baby was handed over to a relative.



Newsday understands that four other suspects from in and around the Port of Spain area were also detained on Saturday night.



All seven suspects were taken to different police stations yesterday and are being questioned by a joint team of officers.



The arrest of the seven suspects came after hours of surveillance following Laing’s release on Thursday afternoon.



ACP Hackshaw yesterday commended and singled out officers of the CGIU along with Acting ACP Radcliffe Boxhill and ASP Ajith Persad for working around the clock in ensuring the arrest of the suspects.



The public also came into high praise from ACP Hackshaw who said the vital information shared proved to be of great assistance to investigators.



Police believe that the three suspects detained at Alicia’s Guest House had been staying there since Thursday. Yesterday employees of Alicia’s Guest house said they had no knowledge that the three suspects in Laing’s kidnapping were staying at the guest house and were surprised when police surrounded the area on Saturday.



Laing, 33, the owner of Puff n’ Stuff chain of bakeries was snatched from outside his San Fernando branch around 3 am on Thursday. Relatives were contacted by a kidnapper who demanded TT$270,000 for his safe return. Relatives first went to Phase 1 in Beetham and paid TT$30,000 to the kidnappers and shortly before 5 pm on Thursday paid TT$240,000.



The bag containing the cash was placed on the pavement on TATECO Credit Union in Barataria shortly before five pm on Saturday. Laing was released shortly after. The businessman is now back safely with his family.







