Jeremie lauds Manning as a hero Monday, July 3 2017
Jeremie lauds Manning as a hero

By Seeta Persad Monday, July 3 2017

In this country few men are honoured during their lifetime.

Our heroes are men of large accomplishments such as Dr Williams, Dr Rudranath Capildeo and Butler. “I dear say we must now add Patrick Manning (to that list),” said former Attorney General John Jeremie during his tribute on the one year anniversary of the late prime minister Patrick Manning. A special tribute was held at the St Paul’s Anglican Church yesterday.

Jeremie in his tribute asked the congregation to consider Manning’s role in the political landscape for several decades.

“His historic presence was a testament to the use of power,” he said.

Jeremie said Manning’s concern was centered towards the use of the power he had in furtherance of social and economic objectives.

He also said Manning possessed a strength which he passed on to his people so that they could withstand difficult times.

“He was able to marshall the midnight and the high noon.

When at high noon out tempted ignorance he would call the midnight to speak to him about his limitations. When power tempted corruption, the memory of midnight would anchor him and serve to his benefit,” Jeremie said.

Manning, he said, was in the end faithful to his vision and purpose.

“All so often he cut a solitary face, in retrospect we could safely say that his concern for justice and his sensibility drove him throughout his time in public office,” he said.

He urged friends and supporters of the late prime minister to remind themsevels that they should not forget Manning’s mission for if they do they run the risk of failing to meet future challenges.

“Today as we reflect on his life, we look to a country that will resembles his dream. A country where natural beauty is maintained together with social stability. A country that is defined by caring and love,” he said. That, he says, was Manning vision for the country.

“We have as a nation mourn his death but because of the political party, his wife and his children and his friends, we remember the causes for which he gave his life are very much an issue in our nation,” he said. He also reminded that Manning was a noble servant of the fellowship in the church, the city of San Fernando and the country.

“As noble as Patrick Manning was the challenge that is before us lies in the continuation of his life’s work,” he said. He also outlined Manning’s commitment to the development of the economic platform for social welfare and to industry and to oil and gas economy.

“He took bold initiatives to liberalise the foreign exchange regime and his drive to shift the economy away from gas and oil,” Jeremie said. He also praised Manning’s Vision 2020 for the country.

“Today more than ever we stand in need of strength and stability, a nation unsure and divided looks again to us as a movement for leadership.

Fifty year ago John F Kennedy said a nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors,” he said.

Manning was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on June 30, 2016, and he died at the San Fernando General Hospital on July 2, 2016, six weeks before his 70th birthday

