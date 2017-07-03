Newsday Logo
Midday rains leave PoS underwater Monday, July 3 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Midday rains leave PoS underwater

Monday, July 3 2017

A HEAVY midday downpour in parts of western Trinidad yesterday left several areas under water.

Street and flash flooding occurred along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway into Port of Spain and numerous streets in the capital city were under several feet of water.

In the St Ann’s/ Cascade districts a deluge of water and mud rained down from the hillsides leaving many residents worried about the structural integrity of their homes.

Businessman Gary Aboud, managing director of Mode Alive fabric store on Frederick Street in Port of Spain said he was forced to close his business after several inches of water entered his establishment.

“Our capital city floods every rainy season, every year and pedestrians are made to suffer.

“After decades of energy wealth, we fail at even the simplest organised management and preparedness of basic recurring events like flash flooding and heavy rains.

“Will we ever get it right?” Aboud asked in a post on his business’ Facebook page.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Works said a technical team had been dispatched to conduct preliminary assessments in affected areas with an aim of providing immediate relief to residents.

Residents have been advised to visit the ministry’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt to identify all infrastructural issues so that the the relevant agencies can be sent to provide the necessary assistance in the shortest possible time frame.

Over the last couple of weeks parts of south Trinidad were under flood waters following the passage of Tropical Storm Bret on June 20.

Clean up operations are still ongoing in affected areas.



