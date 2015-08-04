A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Internal investigation at President’s House

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, July 4 2017

PRESIDENT Anthony Carmona has instigated an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding a breach of security and of protocols last Friday during the swearing in of Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald as Public Utilities Minister. Sources revealed that the President requested a report from Special Branch officers on duty last Friday when ‘community leader’ Cedric “Burkie” Burke was allowed entry into the conference room to witness the swearing in ceremony.

According to well-placed sources, the President appeared distressed over the perceived security breach as well as photographs of him with Burke which have been posted online in various social media websites and which have gone viral. Newsday understands that reports are to be made available from the Special Branch officers and a recommendation will then be sent to the Head of Special Branch for immediate action.



National Security sources said if it is found that Special Branch officers were responsible for the breach, they could receive certain sanctions which include being transferred out of the elite unit. Last Friday, Burke of Sea Lots arrived at President’s House along with an associate Glenroy Dopwell, whose name was in a list of approved invitees for the swearing ceremony.



Burke was not on this list.



Both Dopwell and Burke sat in the lobby at President’s House awaiting the arrival of their MP.



When McDonald arrived, Burke and Dopwell were taken into the conference room for the swearing in ceremony, by Mc Donald who introduced both men to officials of President’s House as her friends and constituents.



After the swearing in ceremony, Burke was photographed with President Carmona as well as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Both President Carmona and Rowley, Newsday understands, were aware of who Burke was, at the time.



Sources revealed that Burke and Dopwell were recognized by some of the Special Branch officers who alerted other officers on duty at President’s House and very quietly, officers took up strategic positions in and around the President and Prime Minister in the conference room.



It remains unknown whether Snr Supt Austin Lee of the Special Branch was informed of Burke’s presence at President’s House during the swearing in.



Attempts yesterday by Newsday, to reach both Snr Supt Lee as well as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ainsley Garrick — who is overall in charge of Special Branch — via telephone proved futile. Yesterday, sources within the Defence Force noted that Special Branch is wholly in charge of who is allowed entry into President’s House.



Thus if a breach of security is identified, fault will rest with the Special Branch.







