A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Concern over containers, yachties and jet ski users in gun trade

MIRANDA LA ROSE Tuesday, July 4 2017

CONTAINERS given the green light for entry into the country without being searched, and yachties and jet ski users have come under scrutiny as possible major carriers of illegal weapons and narcotics thereby contributing to the high crime rate.

Comptroller of Customs and Excise Glen Singh yesterday told the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security at the Office of the Parliament that 40 per cent of containers with imports are given the green light. That percentage, he said, represents established importers who are the “captains of industry” with highly compliant companies.



Asked if he was saying that it was beyond the captains of industry to bring in illegal weapons, Singh said, he did not say so. He was told it was what he had implied.



Based on the seizure of firearms found in a container at the home of a business owner at Valsayn, Senator Wayne Sturge said it would be speculative to imply that weapons do find their way into the country through containers given the green light.



Noting that significant weapon seizures were made through Customs, he said, it was not the “small people” who bring in weapons, and it was only common sense that “it is the rich people you should be having your eyes on.” Singh said from time to time random inspections are made on containers given the green light.



Meanwhile Senior Superintendent (Armoury) Leroy Brebnor said it is a matter of interest and concern to the Police Service that 40 per cent of containers were not searched or scanned.



“That confirms and compounds the situation that we are in right now,” he said noting that ten per cent of all crimes are committed by illegal firearms.



The JSC also heard that yachties, who are permitted to carry guns at sea, would on entering port report to the police what was in their possession.



They would then lodge the guns with the police and recover them on their departure.



However, Brebnor said there was no one to stop them from going back out to sea and re-entering as they please once they would have registered their initial entry to the country.



Asked if it was illegal for police officers to operate businesses, Brebnor said permission is usually granted by the commissioner of police.



He said the Police Service was working towards eliminating “rogue” officers. He said 150 officers were before the courts. There were also some convictions, he said.



Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Prisons William Alexander expressed concern about reports of illegal weapons being brought into the country from Venezuela via jet skis. There is a compartment in the jet ski, he said, which could be used to hide the weapons. It is only a two hour ride from the Venezuelan coastland to TT.



Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Defence Staff Hayden Pritchard said there was need for legislation to govern the use of small engine crafts in the same way as motor vehicles are registered for use. As it is, a 13 or 14 year-old can get behind the steering wheel of an outboard engine.



Prior to the hearing the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) presented in camera, the findings of its research to the JSC on illegal weapons and their impact in the country.



SSA director George Robinson said once the research is completed, the information will be shared with the respective security agencies.







