James: She made wrong move

Tuesday, July 4 2017

POLITICAL commentator Winsford James says Port of Spain South MP Marlene Mc- Donald should not have invited Sea Lots ‘community leader’ Cedric “Burkie” Burke into her swearing in ceremony at President’s House last Friday.

Burke was not on the list of approved invitees and James said he did not understand why McDonald did this especially as he was not properly attired for such an event. James said McDonald was being given a second chance (be being returned to Cabinet) yet displayed a kind of innocence which he could not comprehend given her years of experience in politics.



James said McDonald seemed to believe what she did by inviting Burke into the swearing in ceremony, was proper and yet this was clearly untenable and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had no choice but to fire her.



James said that the Prime Minister himself has questions to answer regarding his judgement in reappointing McDonald even as investigations by the Integrity Commission and the Fraud Squad are ongoing.



James said the Prime Minister probably felt enough time had passed (16 months - when he last fired McDonald as Housing Minister) and no charges had been laid. James added that although no charge has been laid at present, this does not mean the situation could change later on.



James was also puzzled about an apparent breach of security at President’s House as Burke was not on the list of invitees yet was able to reach the conference room and later posed for photos with President Anthony Carmona and PM Rowley.



Another political commentator, Ferdie Ferreira, said the revocation of McDonald’s appointment comes after the People’s Partnership saw the removal of dozens of Cabinet members over a five year period.



He said political parties have a serious responsibility to re-examine the process of selection of candidates. He added that it was turning out to be an issue not only of the selection of candidates but also of the judgement of the Prime Minister, who has sole responsibility for the composition of the Cabinet.



