Commission silent Tuesday, July 4 2017
Commission silent

Tuesday, July 4 2017

THERE was response yesterday from the Integrity Commission to an attack against it by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

During a news conference yesterday on the revocation of Marlene McDonald’s appointment as Minister of Public Utilities, the Prime Minister referred to the body as, “An Integrity Commission without integrity.” Chairman of the Commission, Retired Justice Zainool Hosein could not be reached yesterday, but the Registrar of the Commission Jacqueline Pascall, said she would inform the Chairman of the Commission about the Prime Minister’s comment today.



