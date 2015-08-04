A d v e r t i s e m e n t

SEA DREAM COME THROUGH

KWAME WEEKES Wednesday, July 5 2017

WHEN the cameras, strange faces, and shiny black Education Ministry vehicles pulled into the yard of the Point Fortin ASJA Primary School yesterday morning, 12-year-old Lexi Balchan fantasised for the last time about placing first in the SEA examinations,

Half an hour later, her fantasies were realised making her parents, teachers, and all of Point Fortin exceedingly proud,



Education Minister Garcia toyed with the emotions of the nervous teachers, students and parents detailing the student’s age, address, sex and test scores before finally announcing Lexi’s name,



Lexi immediately transformed into a waterfall of tears, so overwhelmed by her emotions that she punctuated her sentences with heaving sobs of joy,



“I worked so hard over the years with my parents and all the teachers and especially God,” she said in an interview with reporters after receiving the news,



When asked if she ever thought she would have placed first in the examination, Lexi said, “Yes, I fantasised about it a lot of times.” Her fantasies were realised in her 97, 96 and 20 out of 20 scores in mathematics, english language and creative writing respectively, placing her at the top of the 18,357 students who wrote the examination this year and earning herself a seat in her first choice school Naparima Girls High School in San Fernando,



Though her school is one of the top performers in the educational district, Lexi’s first place was a first for the school and for the St Patrick District,



As such, her achievement was celebrated with the presence of Point Fortin Member of Parliament Edmund Dillon and Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason,



And though not yet confirmed, Newsday understands that Lexi’s placement may also be a first for all ASJA Primary Schools,



“A lot of things that I just wish I could experience again that I missed out that were once in a lifetime, but I just feel like it was worth it in the long run,” she said,



“I had to make sure to study every day and sacrifice things that you wanted to do like TV and playtime and all those things that you wanted to do.” Her parents Lisa and Krishdath Balchan were surprised, but only so much, as they were always confident in Lexi’s ability to excel,



“She is a very disciplined student and we are lucky for that,” said Lisa who left her job in the energy sector to focus on raising Lexi and her 8-year-old sister who attends the same school,



“She is a very different child,



Whenever she is finished with her studies, she likes tennis, but when she is finished with that, she goes back to her books because she loves to learn. That is the secret, the key to success. If you love to learn, it would not be considered homework because it is something that you love to do.” It is a local tradition for SEA students to have their months of stress relieved by rewards from their parents, Lexi said she had already received the reward she was hoping for by passing for Naparima Girls’ High School. Lexi said she hasn’t settled on a choice of career just yet, but her father’s advice will remain with her. “I always preach to her, you have to dream big in order to get big things,” said Krishdath,



“But you can’t just dream big and expect to wake up one day and it is has happened. You have to work hard and Lexi is a very hard working individual.” Placing third was 11-year-old Rayshard Hosein of San Fernando TML Primary School with fourth place going to Jaden Alexander of St Dominic’s RC in Penal. Jordana Mahabir of Gandhi Memorial Vedic School in Aranguez was the student with the second highest score in the exam,







