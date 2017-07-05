Newsday Logo
Jordana astonished by second place Wednesday, July 5 2017
Jordana astonished by second place

Marlene Augustine Wednesday, July 5 2017

JORDANA Mahabir,12, of Gandhi Memorial Vedic School was left astonished yesterday after learning she scored the second highest marks in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.

While sharing her accomplishment with her friends and family at her school located at the Aranguez Main Road, San Juan, Mahabir said she never thought her name would have been called.

She said she put in a lot of hard work and long hours of studying up to the last day for the exam and did not expect to score high enough to be placed second.

“I am speechless,” she said “Everything happened so fast.

When I heard my name, I just stood there in shock. I felt so happy and nervous at the same time. It is a feeling that I will never forget.” When asked about her career plans, Mahabir said she wants to follow in the footsteps of her cousins as doctors.

“I want to be a gynaecologist. I hear about some of the struggles women face in my country and I want to be able to contribute to my country in this field.

She said St Augustine Girls High School was her first choice and she cannot wait to attend the school in the new school term.

Her mother Charmaine Mahabir, a single parent and a proprietor, said her daughter made her extremely proud yesterday

