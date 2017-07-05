|Home » News »
JORDANA Mahabir,12, of Gandhi Memorial Vedic School was left astonished yesterday after learning she scored the second highest marks in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.
While sharing her accomplishment with her friends and family at her school located at the Aranguez Main Road, San Juan, Mahabir said she never thought her name would have been called.
