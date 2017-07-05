A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Shenice tops Tobago

SHENICE Stanisclaus a pupil of the St. Andrew’s Anglican Primary School in Calder Hall has topped the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination in Tobago. Shenice got the good news yesterday as teachers disclosed the results to the 911 pupils who wrote the examination in May. As a result Shenice, aged 11, will attend her first school of choice Bishop’s High. She obtained a total score of 241.77 and placed 323rd nationally.

St Andrew’s Anglican also secured the third place on the island with Kareah Manning who will also be attending Bishop’s High.



Overcome with emotion yesterday, Shenice told Newsday, “I feel really ecstatic. I didn’t expect this, I tried but I really wasn’t looking forward to this kind of result. I did put in a lot of work, late nights and long school days but I wasn’t always in my books. I still did extra-curricular activities like swimming, singing and piano.



I want to be a psychologist or cardiologist when I grow up.” Her father Frank Stanisclaus was also surprised by his daughter’s achievement.



“I have to give it to her,” he said.



“She worked hard. We ensured that she did a certain amount of work every day, but quite apart from that we allowed her to do her music. She does piano. She does swimming and so on. So, she had those types of relaxation.” Her schoolmate Kareah experienced mixed emotions.



“I feel happy, scared… I am not an emotional kind of person. I wanted to go to Bishops and I feel excited knowing that I would be going there come September.” Principal Nicole Henry-Waldron could not contain her excitement as it was the first time St Andrew’s had secured the top place in the examination on the sister isle.



“I am very elated and I feel very motivated,” she told Newsday.



As she congratulated the staff at the school, Henry-Waldron also encouraged parents to continue to be a part of their children’s lives as the school copped four spots in the top ten.



Second place went to St Nicholas Private’s Chelsea Low who said she never expected to be placed at her first choice.



“I would be going to Bishop’s High School. I want to encourage other students like myself to never give up because it pays off. It was a lot of hard work and long hours but I think it was worth it.” Scarborough Methodist’s Jordan Langley was the only boy to secure a spot in the top ten. Langley placed sixth in Tobago and 742 nationally having obtained a total score of 238.74. He was assigned to Bishops High School.











