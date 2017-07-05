Newsday Logo
Destra ordered to pay Belizean man for ruptured bladder Wednesday, July 5 2017
Destra ordered to pay Belizean man for ruptured bladder

Shane Superville Wednesday, July 5 2017

SOCA songstress Destra Garcia has been ordered to pay a total of BZD $16,577 (TT $56,113) by a Belizean judge to a man who was injured during her performance at the Carnival Overload concert in Belize in 20 According to reports, Fernando Olivia a patron of the concert, filed a civil action lawsuit against Garcia after she reportedly called him up on stage as part of her performance and dropped herself on him.

In a video that was posted online by another patron, Olivia could be seen lying on his back before Destra told him, “If you’s a bad boy I will treat you bad.

Treat him bad allyuh?” before dropping herself onto his pelvis.

Olivia was then seen getting up from the floor of the stage but did not appear to be in any immediate discomfort.

Sources however revealed that once off the stage, he complained of a pain in his midsection and had to be rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Tests at the hospital revealed that Olivia had suffered a ruptured bladder from the impact.

Justice Courtney Able delivered his ruling after Olivia’s lawyers argued that Destra’s move on stage was less like a soca dance and more like a wrestling move.

The court granted a default judgement against Garcia as she did not enter a defence and lawyers confirmed that they are currently in talks with local attorneys to have the order enforced in this jurisdiction.

Newsday spoke to attorney Christophe Rodriguez who, along with Shane Kingston, will act for the Belizean national locally to enforce the order.

Rodriguez, whose law partner Steve Perera handled the case in Belize, explained the first course of action he intends to follow is to approach the High Court to have the judgement recognised. “We will be asking the court to have her pay the amount of damages (compensation) ordered by the Belizean court.

We will be approaching the court within the next two weeks.” Attempts to contact Garcia or her publicist were unsuccessful.

Newsday understands that she left the country for Miami earlier yesterday.



