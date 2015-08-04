A d v e r t i s e m e n t

A leader, sportsman and musician

CAROL MATROO Wednesday, July 5 2017

VEDESH Subar, 13, would have always stood out as a leader. They were qualities that were etched in him since he was a little child.

Today would mark one week since he was murdered.



His principal at the Learning Living Institute at Arima Old Road, Arima, Shariffa Ward, said he had passed for the Arima Secondary School afer writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam in May. He would never get that chance to attend.



Vedesh and his neighbour Hafeeza Rose Mohammed were found with their throats slit last week Wednesday.



According to Ward, Vedesh had stayed away from school that day because he had an ear infection.



He was taking information technology classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays but he could not attend school on the Wednesday.



His life was snuffed out and he would never fulfill his dream of becoming a famous basketball star or musician.



His father Lennon Subar said his son loved sports, especially basketball and cricket. But his real dream was to become a deejay.



“I told him he could be anything he wanted to be, but if he wanted to be a deejay, he had to be an educated deejay,” he said.



“He had to make sure that he went to school. We supported what he wanted to do. After 13 years me and my wife (Veena) had him, he was our only child.



“After going through primary he was never given the opportunity of going further to make his dreams come true. I have no words, I am lost. People are saying that this was life and all kinds of things, but I don’t believe in those things.” Subar said Vedesh was given everything that he needed for him to be successful “I am not saying this in a boastful way. He had guitar, cuatro, tassa drum, dholak, you name it, he had it . All sports and music, he had it.



“If you saw the crowd at the cremation site, that alone would have told you how people felt about him. He entered all the talent shows we had and he always came out on top. The only reason I am talking to you is because it is something the world should really know. He stayed with her (Mohammed) since he was a baby,” Subar said.



Ward described the teenager as “helpful, hilarious and active”.



She started the school after she began home schooling her own two children and Vedesh had been attending for the past five years.



“We will miss that. He was like our shadow. We are a very family- oriented school. He was always helpful and volunteer to get me something to eat at the next door cafeteria...and he would ‘bouff ’me if I got a Coke because he would say it was not good for me,” Ward said.



Vedesh’s primary school only consisted of 83 students, but they were a tight knit community. He was only one of three students who wrote the SE A exam. But, Ward said it did not matter what the age group, Vedesh interacted with everyone. But, she also did not forget Mohammed.



People think we are not mourning her death, but we will miss Mama Rose, that is waht she was called. We would miss her honking her van horn in the morning and dropping off the children.



She also baby sat four other children,” Ward said.







