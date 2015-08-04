Newsday Logo
Defence Force seeks extension Thursday, July 6 2017
Defence Force seeks extension

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, July 6 2017

ACTING Chief of Defence Staff Captain Hayden Pritchard has asked for a 14-day extension to respond to a request by former chief of defence staff Kenrick Maharaj for a retraction and a copy of a report compiled by the Defence Force.

On June 5 Maharaj, who is now retired, wrote to Pritchard querying statements in a letter sent to attorney and UNC senator Wayne Sturge.

He is contending that the statements by retired chief of defence staff Rodney Smart are erroneous and gave the impression that he acted unilaterally in extending an invitation to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and his children to Camp Cumuto last year.

The controversy began when Al-Rawi’s children were photographed with, what appeared to be, high-powered weapons allegedly belonging to the army.

Questions were raised about the legality of the children being allowed to hold the weapons.

Sturge applied under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to the Defence Force for information about who authorised the visit.

Maharaj is of the view that Smart’s response was not a true picture of what occurred and he denied he was the one who gave the authorisation.

The deadline for the Defence Force to respond to Maharaj’s request for a copy of the report, produced by a board of inquiry set up to look into the matter, was yesterday. He has agreed, however, to grant the extension of time requested by Pritchard.

Contacted yesterday, Maharaj told Newsday, “I agreed because at the end of the day I am not pursuing this matter with any personal acrimony and ill-will.

What I am seeking is a peaceful, mutual and respectful closure to this matter. I am still a member of the military community.”

