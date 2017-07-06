|Home » News »
|Thursday, July 6 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
A LEGAL issue surrounding the eligibility of Nicole Dyer-Griffith to contest the post of political leader in the Congress of the People (COP) has been identified as the reason for the postponement of the July 9 election.
Three female candidates, former COP chairman Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan; Dr Sharon-Ann Gopaul- McNicol and Dyer-Griffith (also a former party chairman) have submitted their candidacy for the post of political leader.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.054 sek.