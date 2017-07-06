A d v e r t i s e m e n t

COP elections postponed

Thursday, July 6 2017

A LEGAL issue surrounding the eligibility of Nicole Dyer-Griffith to contest the post of political leader in the Congress of the People (COP) has been identified as the reason for the postponement of the July 9 election.

Three female candidates, former COP chairman Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan; Dr Sharon-Ann Gopaul- McNicol and Dyer-Griffith (also a former party chairman) have submitted their candidacy for the post of political leader.



The party, which has a membership of 43,000, was expected to vote for a new political leader on July 9.



However in a media release yesterday, Seepersad-Bachan expressed “great disappointment” that the election had been postponed without any prior notification to the respective candidates.



“The party is yet to provide details as to the reasons which led to this decision. In the absence of such details, we are of the firm conviction that the constitutionally due elections should be allowed to proceed as scheduled for Sunday 9th July,” she stated.



“Our campaign manager Aleena Ali, is currently in the process of engaging the party with a view to convening a meeting with all candidates and affected parties, as we seek to arrive at a meaningful solution to the problem,” she added.



However, in a brief telephone interview yesterday, COP general secretary Clyde Weatherhead confirmed the postponement saying, “there was a legal issue and we sought to have it dealt within the party.” He also confirmed that the issue surrounded Dyer-Griffith’s eligibility to contest the election.



“Yes, there has to be a meeting to decide another date,” he said.







