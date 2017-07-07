|Home » News »
QUICK thinking by a six-year-old boy yesterday led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man who according to reports sexually fondled the child inside a Chaguanas church while service was in session.
Police said that during the church service the man allegedly led the boy to a secluded area on the church compound where he unzipped his pants and exposed himself to the child. The man also fondled the child.
