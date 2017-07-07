Newsday Logo
Friday, July 7 2017
Newsletter

‘Daddy, look the man who touched me’

Cecily Asson Friday, July 7 2017

QUICK thinking by a six-year-old boy yesterday led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man who according to reports sexually fondled the child inside a Chaguanas church while service was in session.

Police said that during the church service the man allegedly led the boy to a secluded area on the church compound where he unzipped his pants and exposed himself to the child. The man also fondled the child.

Yesterday at 9.30 am, the boy was in company with his father when he saw the man who was walking along Marc Street in Chaguanas. The child, police said, quickly turned to his father and said, “Daddy, look the man who touched me in Church.” The shocked father immediately stopped Chaguanas Municipal Police Constables Rambahal and Nandlal and told them what his son had just revealed.

The officers, who at the time, were on foot patrol quickly apprehended the man.

He was handed over to Chaguanas police and is said to have confessed to interfering with the child.

Officers later called in officials from the Child Protection Unit (CPU) who spearheaded investigations.

The suspect, who gave two home addresses one in Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas and the other at Preysal, Couva has since been charged with sexual touching and is expected to appear today before a Chaguanas magistrate.

The suspect who was a regular member of the church, had stopped attending service since the incident in which he exposed himself to and also fondled the six-yearold boy.



