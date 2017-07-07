A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Archbishop: My resignation letter is still pending

Marlene Augustine Friday, July 7 2017

ARCHBISHOP Joseph Harris’ resignation letter has not yet been accepted by Pope Francis. This was yesterday confirmed by Harris during a telephone interview.

Harris told Newsday he has not received any letter from the Pope confirming his resignation letter has been accepted.



He announced his resignation after turning 75 in March in accordance with church law.



“When that happens, normally a letter is sent to you saying ‘Nunc Pro Tunc’ which is Latin for ‘fine, you remain there until we tell you.’ “I did what I had to do because it is the law. I have not been told anything so I remain in the post until I get the news from Rome.” However, on record, Benedictine Abbot Fr John Pereira told reporters of the Pope’s acceptance of Harris’ resignation after a thanksgiving ceremony commemorating the service of Bishop-elect of St George’s, Grenada, Fr Clyde Harvey.



Harris explained only when someone is appointed, Rome will inform him what to do.



“They will tell me they have appointed X to replace me and when his date is going to be, and that is the date when the resignation becomes effective.



It could take a month or two. I sent in my resignation in March and we are in July. It could take from now till the end of the year, I don’t know. Rest assured that as soon as I know I will place it into the public domain.



I will call in the press and present the new person...that is the only time we will know when the new Archbishop will take over.”



