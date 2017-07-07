Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Archbishop: My resignation letter is still pending Friday, July 7 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Archbishop: My resignation letter is still pending

Marlene Augustine Friday, July 7 2017

ARCHBISHOP Joseph Harris’ resignation letter has not yet been accepted by Pope Francis. This was yesterday confirmed by Harris during a telephone interview.

Harris told Newsday he has not received any letter from the Pope confirming his resignation letter has been accepted.

He announced his resignation after turning 75 in March in accordance with church law.

“When that happens, normally a letter is sent to you saying ‘Nunc Pro Tunc’ which is Latin for ‘fine, you remain there until we tell you.’ “I did what I had to do because it is the law. I have not been told anything so I remain in the post until I get the news from Rome.” However, on record, Benedictine Abbot Fr John Pereira told reporters of the Pope’s acceptance of Harris’ resignation after a thanksgiving ceremony commemorating the service of Bishop-elect of St George’s, Grenada, Fr Clyde Harvey.

Harris explained only when someone is appointed, Rome will inform him what to do.

“They will tell me they have appointed X to replace me and when his date is going to be, and that is the date when the resignation becomes effective.

It could take a month or two. I sent in my resignation in March and we are in July. It could take from now till the end of the year, I don’t know. Rest assured that as soon as I know I will place it into the public domain.

I will call in the press and present the new person...that is the only time we will know when the new Archbishop will take over.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • HAMEL-SMITH, STOLLMEYER QUIT JLSC
 • Gopeesingh blames Garcia for poor SEA results
 • 2nd suspect held for Malabar slayings
 • Murder at sea
 • Archbishop: My resignation letter is still pending
 • No translator for Bulgarians’ case

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.138 sek.