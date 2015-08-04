A d v e r t i s e m e n t

TTMA hails biggest trade convention despite poor economic climate

VERNE BURNETT Friday, July 7 2017

CABINET has approved a new national special economic zones policy to revamp the current free zones regime, according to Trade and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee- Scoon.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of the 2017 Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturer’s Association (TTMA) at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, she said the new national economic zones will not only provide new physical spaces for private sector expansion, but create opportunities through which businesses can team up or even partner with public agencies to develop, manage and promote zones in strategic areas of commerce.



She said special economic zones had worked throughout the globe and it is time they are tried here in a pragmatic and strategic fashion.



Despite the tepid economic climate here and in the region, the TTMA said TIC 2017 is the biggest trade convention it has held since the show started in 1999. The association said the show opened yesterday with 240 booths and 42 companies participating from 30 countries. TTMA’s chief executive officer Dr Ramesh Ramdeen said it was surprising that the show was sold out since March/April, “Which tells me that although the economy is experiencing some challenges, businesspeople are ready to step up to the plate and engage themselves and prepare for any opportunities which are to be had.” On the issue of foreign exchange for manufacturers, Ramdeen said the association was disappointed when the Central Bank said it could not direct the commercial banks to create any special arrangement to ensure a dedicated supply of foreign exchange for the manufacturing sector.



However, he remains hopeful that this could materialise and he continues to have dialogue with the authorities. He said the TTMA believes that a framework could be created to ensure that foreign exchange goes to the manufacturing sector. Ramdeen said the foreign exchange goes into a “black hole” and sometimes it disappears and the non-manufacturing sector and every body else gets it.



Group chief executive officer of First Citizens Karen Darbasie said the persistent imbalance in the supply and demand for foreign exchange makes it imperative to find other sustainable sources which must come from the export sector.



She said the country must be disciplined in its use of foreign exchange and continue to promote export-related activities. She said compounding the country’s problems is having to deal with declining commodity prices on which the economy depends, an OPEC grouping which no longer has the ability it once had to influence global energy prices, an unpredictable U.S. administration and increasing geopolitical tensions. She said the effect of all this has been an unpredictable climate for all generators of foreign exchange and the impact on the local economy has been a contraction of all sectors, including the manufacturing sector and this is likely to continue for some time.



She said difficult times present opportunities for those who are prepared to seize the opportunities and the opportunity today is for the manufacturing sector to step up and shore up the decline in the foreign exchange sector.



Rakesh Goswami, an executive vice president at TSTT, welcomed the foreign companies and said it was a wonderful opportunity for the local business community to connect and network with businesses across the globe. He said he hoped the visiting businesses would be appreciative of what was being offered here.







