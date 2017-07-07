A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Caricom offers conciliation talks to Venezuela’s govt and opposition

Friday, July 7 2017

CARICOM has proposed to facilitate constructive dialogue between the relevant parties in Venezuela in an attempt to resolve the current conflict between the South American government and its opposition.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley requested his colleagues at the Caricom Heads of Government meeting which ended yesterday in St George’s, Grenada, to include the issues facing Venezuela on the agenda.



Chairman of the conference, Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell was mandated to write to the parties in Venezuela making the offer. In a statement on the matter issued yesterday following a closeddoor session, the Heads reaffirmed Caricom’s “guiding principles of the adherence to the rule of law, respect for human rights and democracy, as well as for the fundamental principles of non-intervention and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.” The Heads continue to call for “all parties to commit to engage in renewed dialogue and negotiations leading to a comprehensive political agreement with established time tables, concrete actions and guarantees to ensure its implementation for the well-being of the nation.” Yesterday, Rowley also asked the conference to clarify whether Caricom was disengaged from “the troubling issues surrounding West Indies cricket.” He recommended “that we again empanel a committee on cricket and re-engage that issue and pursue it, in spite of the frustration, to bring some kind of resolution.



I do not think that it is helpful for us to concede that we no longer have an interest.” As a former member of the committee, he said, “I would like to make myself available and to encourage my colleague from Grenada to come back to the committee, so that we can have a team of members to stay engaged on the matter of West Indies cricket.” Outside of the meeting, Rowley met with met with representatives of the US State Department for talks on issues of mutual interest which included trade and security.



On security, the US acknowledged that it was capable of providing increased support to Trinidad and Tobago and pledged to do more. Rowley noted the need for a strengthened partnership, specifically in the areas of training, equipment and information sharing.



Yesterday, Rowley also toured the Sandals LaSource Grenada.



Sandals is expected to open a similar resort in Tobago.







